Gameplay For 'Quake Champions' Surfaces, Another Champion Revealed

Fans of the Quake series were surprised by the announcement of Quake Champions at E3. At the time, that first trailer showcased four characters, and at Quakecon, fans were treated to the reveal of yet another Champion for the game on top of the premiere of the first gameplay trailer.

As expected, the trailer showed off the classic Quake gameplay, albeit with a visual upgrade. Characters dashed across vast levels and reached new heights with the 'ol rocket jump ability. According to id Software studio director Tim Willits, veterans of the series will have no problem reacquainting themselves with the game’s mechanics.

“No loadouts, no limit to the amount of guns you can carry. Time the weapon pickups, or kill your opponents. That’s how you get weapons in a Quake game.”

In addition to the first glimpse of gameplay, Willits also revealed another member of the Quake Champions roster: the hoverboard-riding Anarki. He joins the ranks of Ranger and Visor as returning characters to the series. So far there are two newcomers, called Nyx and Scalebearer, who were revealed at E3. Willits also teased Quakecon attendees with three more characters, although he didn’t provide names. When Quake Champions enters the closed beta stage in 2017, the game will have 12 characters for you to try out.

Those at Quakecon will get an extra helping of gameplay this weekend, as the developers will debut the game’s first exhibition match on Saturday night with a group of competitive players. Obviously, a game like Quake Champions has the potential to be yet another branch in growing eSports industry, and this weekend’s major event is the first step towards that goal.