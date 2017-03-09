'Quake Champions' Trailers Show Off Blood Covenant Arena, Champion

Bethesda doesn't want anyone to forget about Quake Champions. The company announced earlier this week that you can sign up for a closed beta of the upcoming FPS, and in the few days since, it's published two new trailers showing off the Blood Covenant arena and a Champion named Nyx.

The Blood Covenant Arena trailer demonstrates what Bethesda described in a press release as a "modern re-imagining of the legendary" Camping Grounds (Q3DM6) arena from Quake III Arena. "All the favorite sections remain, including the long Jump Pad to the Rocket Launcher, the Quad Damage spawn, the Railgun ledge, and the tightly spaced battles in the Pillars," Bethesda said. But the arena will also change things up a bit to keep you on your toes.

That trailer was published a day after Bethesda shared a look at Nyx, a Champion who can jump off walls and teleport around the arena. "If sly and stealthy is more your thing," Bethesda said in the trailer's description, "you might find yourself gravitating toward Nyx, whose active ability lets her sidestep danger and plan a careful attack." Nyx seems to be all about slinking through the shadows and evading harm while angling for the perfect shot.

Nyx was first revealed when Quake Champions was announced at E3 2016. The fast-paced shooter is being developed by iD Software and Saber Interactive, and we got our first taste of what it will play like at Quakecon in August 2016. We've already seen five of these Champions; 12 will be available to you if you participate in the game's closed beta. Bethesda is sure to reveal more about the game's arenas and Champions in the meantime.

If you don't want to wait for the beta, you can play Quake Champions at Bethesda's booth (#18007 and #20007) at PAX East in Boston this weekend.The game's release date has not been revealed.