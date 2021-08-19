25 Years Later: The Original Quake Gets a Remaster for PC and Consoles

The original Quake videogame was a pretty forward-looking first-person shooter (FPS) that set an example for many of today's best FPS games. Today, at the QuakeCon virtual event, id Software published an update to its legendary shooter with the remaster of the original Quake with support for the 4K resolution, enhanced visuals, and more.

The first installment in the Quake game series arrived in 1996, a full 25 years ago, when id Software partnered with GT Interactive to publish one of the most game-changing game series of all time. The game implemented new technologies (at that time) like 3D acceleration through OpenGL, and later on, brought support for multiplayer.

Presented at today's virtual QuakeCon conference, id Software and Machine Games partnered to develop a Quake remaster with various visual improvements for nostalgic players.

The game remained the same. It includes all the classic exploring of maze-like medieval environments, including battling monsters using a portfolio of different weaponry. That means that the game is still preserved at its core; however, visuals are in for an overhaul. The game now supports 4K displays with widescreen options, new extension bundles, and an online multiplayer experience. You can check out the video trailer below to see what the fuss is all about.

The newly remastered game is available for purchase for $9.99. It will also be available for Steam on PCs, consoles including Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and 5, and most notably, the Nintendo Switch. All players that already own the game are in for the free upgrade with enhanced visuals, and id Software offers crossplay options for everyone. That means that whatever you are rocking a PC or a console, you can meet in an online match and try out who is better at this retro shooter. Check out this official FAQ for more information.