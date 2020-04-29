Raspberry Pi 4 Finally Gets Official RetroPie Emulator Support With New Beta

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

RetroPie is one of the leading retro gaming emulator platforms available for the Raspberry Pi. This week, the team released RetroPie 4.6, a beta designed with support for the Raspberry Pi 4. This is the first time RetroPie has been officially ported to the Pi 4.

RetroPie 4.6 uses Raspbian Buster as a base for the new pre-built images. Previous editions were using Raspbian Stretch, which is no longer officially supported by Raspberry Pi Trading Ltd. RetroPie is phasing out Stretch support through the end of the year.

EmulationStation has been updated to version 2.9.1 and RetroArch to version 1.8.5. According to the development team, most of the emulators are running well on RetroPie 4.6. They also added improvements to both the RetroPie packaging system and RetroPie-Setup code.

If you'd like to check out the latest RetroPie release, now’s your chance. The beta is available for download on the RetroPie website . You can download a ready-to-go RetroPie image or install RetroPie on top of an existing OS. We also detail how to install RetroPie and other emulators in our article How to Run Emulators Like RetroPie on Raspberry Pi 4.

This is a beta, so remember that unexpected issues can arise. The team welcomes anyone using the beta release to report issues and share feedback on their forums.