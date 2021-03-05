Raspberry Pi Pico Converts Guitar into Midi Controller

Once a project idea gets in your head, you just have to play it out. No one knows that better than maker Philip Gisslow who used a Raspberry Pi Pico module to turn his electric guitar into a working Midi controller.

Midi controllers are used to create real-time music digitally, often with the help of a synthesizer. The controller determines when and what note you hear while the synth turns the information into sound using a pre-programmed instrument library. That means you can shred on your guitar to whip out an original drum solo, blaze through a saxophone serenade or even lay down some sick techno melodies

The main application behind this project is called MiGic. It's used to convert electric guitar output into Midi input. The system works like this: the user plays a guitar connected to an amplifier. The amp boosts the guitar signal up to 3.3V which is read by the Pico. The MiGic application receives the input from the Pico over USB on a PC.

(Image credit: Philip Gisslow)

This enables Gisslow to play any instrument using an electric guitar. If you want to see more about how this project works, visit the official GitHub page shared by Gisslow. Be sure to explore our list of best Raspberry Pi projects for more cool creations from the Pi community.