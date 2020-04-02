Razer’s Blade 15 Gets 10th Gen Core i7, RTX Super, Plus Keyboard Fix

Razer is refreshing its Blade 15 gaming laptop today with Intel’s new H-series Core i7 processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX Super graphics. Additionally, it’s getting a slight keyboard redesign with an elongated right shift key, undoing a few years of poor typing experiences.
There will be two configurations coming in May: the Base Model (starting at $1,599.99) and Advanced Model (starting at $2,599/99). Here’s a quick look at their respective specs.
|Razer Blade 15 Base Model
|Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-10750H (6C/12T)
|Intel Core i7-10875H (8C/16T)
|GPU
|Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q or 2080 Super Max-Q
|RAM
|16GB DDR4-2933
|16GB DDR4-2933
|Storage
|256GB or 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
|512GB or 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
|Display
|144 Hz Full HD or 4K OLED
|300 Hz Full HD or 4K OLED Touch
|Ports
|Thunderbolt 3, 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet
|Thunderbolt 3, SD Card reader, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, HDMI
|Battery
|65Wh
|80Wh
|Chroma RGB
|Single-zone
|Per-key
|Windows Hello
|No
|Yes
The Base Model will use the new Intel Core i7-10750H with 6 cores, 12 threads and a 5.0GHz boost clock. It also starts with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and goes up to an RTX 2060 Max-Q or 2070 Max-Q. The Advanced Model uses an 8-core/16-thread Intel Core i7-10875H with a 5.1GHz boost clock, as well as either an RTX 2070 Super Max-Q or RTX 2080 Super Max-Q.
The differences don’t stop there. The Advanced Model has options for more storage and display options with touch or up to a 300 Hz refresh rate, as well as an SD card slot, though the Base Model gets an Ethernet port. Additionally, the more-expensive version has per-key RGB lighting (as opposed to single zone), Windows Hello functionality with an IR webcam and a larger battery. Both come with 16GB of RAM, expandable up to 64GB.
For those following the Blade line for the last few years, the keyboard is getting a welcome change on each version: the right shift key is being elongated and the up/down arrow keys are being moved to half-height, which should allow for a more natural typing experience.
We’re looking forward to testing the new Blade 15 when it lands in our lab--or in our living room if we're still working from home when the new Blades are slated to arrive in May.