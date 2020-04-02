Razer’s Blade 15 Gets 10th Gen Core i7, RTX Super, Plus Keyboard Fix

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer is refreshing its Blade 15 gaming laptop today with Intel’s new H-series Core i7 processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX Super graphics. Additionally, it’s getting a slight keyboard redesign with an elongated right shift key, undoing a few years of poor typing experiences.

There will be two configurations coming in May: the Base Model (starting at $1,599.99) and Advanced Model (starting at $2,599/99). Here’s a quick look at their respective specs.



Razer Blade 15 Base Model Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model CPU Intel Core i7-10750H (6C/12T) Intel Core i7-10875H (8C/16T) GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q or 2080 Super Max-Q RAM 16GB DDR4-2933 16GB DDR4-2933 Storage 256GB or 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD 512GB or 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD Display 144 Hz Full HD or 4K OLED 300 Hz Full HD or 4K OLED Touch Ports Thunderbolt 3, 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet Thunderbolt 3, SD Card reader, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, HDMI Battery 65Wh 80Wh Chroma RGB Single-zone Per-key Windows Hello No Yes

The Base Model will use the new Intel Core i7-10750H with 6 cores, 12 threads and a 5.0GHz boost clock. It also starts with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and goes up to an RTX 2060 Max-Q or 2070 Max-Q. The Advanced Model uses an 8-core/16-thread Intel Core i7-10875H with a 5.1GHz boost clock, as well as either an RTX 2070 Super Max-Q or RTX 2080 Super Max-Q.

(Image credit: Razer)

The differences don’t stop there. The Advanced Model has options for more storage and display options with touch or up to a 300 Hz refresh rate, as well as an SD card slot, though the Base Model gets an Ethernet port. Additionally, the more-expensive version has per-key RGB lighting (as opposed to single zone), Windows Hello functionality with an IR webcam and a larger battery. Both come with 16GB of RAM, expandable up to 64GB.

For those following the Blade line for the last few years, the keyboard is getting a welcome change on each version: the right shift key is being elongated and the up/down arrow keys are being moved to half-height, which should allow for a more natural typing experience.

We’re looking forward to testing the new Blade 15 when it lands in our lab--or in our living room if we're still working from home when the new Blades are slated to arrive in May.