Razer Makes Cheap, White Blade 15 Gaming Laptops With New Storage Options

by
Credit: Razer

Razer is adding two new members to the Razer Blade 15 family in the forms of a a new base model that starts at $1,599 and a Mercury White Limited Edition, starting at $2,199, that adds a new color to the mix.

Launching today, the new base model has an 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q GPU, 16GB of RAM and a FHD (1920 x 1080) display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It starts with a 128GB SSD and 1TB, 5,400-rpm HDD, but can be upgraded to a 256GB NVMe-PCIe SSD and a 2TB, 5,400-rpm HDD (which bumps the cost to $1,799). The base model’s comparatively cheaper price should allow more gamers to play on Razer’s machines, though it still isn’t a budget machine.

Razer Blade 15
Base Model
Mercury White Limited Edition
CPU
Intel Core i7-8750H
Intel Core i7-8750H
GPU
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q or 1070 Max-Q
RAM
16GB DDR4 2667 MHz
16GB DDR4 2667 MHz
Storage
Up to 256 NVMe PCIe SSD, 2TB HDD
Up to 512GB PCIe SSD, 2TB HDD
Display
15.6-inch FHD 60Hz
15.6-inch, FHD 144Hz
Keyboard
Single-zone RGB
Per-key RGB
Starting Price
$1,599
$2,199

The new Razer Blade is a little thicker than some of its family members at 0.8 inches, but that’s enough room for a Gigabit Ethernet port and a new thermal management system. It also dials down the Chroma with a single-zone RGB keyboard.

The Mercury White addition has the same chassis as the Blade 15 we saw earlier this year (as well as per-key backlighting), but with a matte white finish and white Razer logo. It will debut in Q4 of this year in the U.S. and Canada.

Credit: Razer

That model will come with an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, a 144Hz FHD display, 16GB of RAM and either a GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q or 1070 Max-Q, as well as a 512GB PCIe SSD (the latter pushes the price to  $2,599).

Both announcements come alongside Razer’s unveiling of the Razer Phone 2.

Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew E. Freedman is an editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming as well as keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag, Complex, Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag among others.

Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • knightmike
    Is "Cheap" part of its name or are you actually trying to suggest that $1600 is inexpensive?
  • Gam3r01
    Anonymous said:
    Is "Cheap" part of its name or are you actually trying to suggest that $1600 is inexpensive?


    In the second paragraph, "The base model’s comparatively cheaper price should allow more gamers to play on Razer’s machines, though it still isn’t a budget machine. "
    So cheap compared to other razer laptops, not the market.
  • drawingpin
    Anonymous said:
    Is "Cheap" part of its name or are you actually trying to suggest that $1600 is inexpensive?


    It's funny, I saw the the headline and I thought for 1/2 a second that they had entered the budgeting gaming laptop market, then is left my head while clicking on the link. I'm with you $1600 isn't cheap. Our company president who isn't short of a bob or 2 would sniff at spending that much on a laptop.
