Razer Makes Cheap, White Blade 15 Gaming Laptops With New Storage Options
Credit: Razer
Razer is adding two new members to the Razer Blade 15 family in the forms of a a new base model that starts at $1,599 and a Mercury White Limited Edition, starting at $2,199, that adds a new color to the mix.
Launching today, the new base model has an 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q GPU, 16GB of RAM and a FHD (1920 x 1080) display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It starts with a 128GB SSD and 1TB, 5,400-rpm HDD, but can be upgraded to a 256GB NVMe-PCIe SSD and a 2TB, 5,400-rpm HDD (which bumps the cost to $1,799). The base model’s comparatively cheaper price should allow more gamers to play on Razer’s machines, though it still isn’t a budget machine.
|Razer Blade 15
|Base Model
|Mercury White Limited Edition
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-8750H
|Intel Core i7-8750H
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q or 1070 Max-Q
|RAM
|16GB DDR4 2667 MHz
|16GB DDR4 2667 MHz
|Storage
|Up to 256 NVMe PCIe SSD, 2TB HDD
|Up to 512GB PCIe SSD, 2TB HDD
|Display
|15.6-inch FHD 60Hz
|15.6-inch, FHD 144Hz
|Keyboard
|Single-zone RGB
|Per-key RGB
|Starting Price
|$1,599
|$2,199
The new Razer Blade is a little thicker than some of its family members at 0.8 inches, but that’s enough room for a Gigabit Ethernet port and a new thermal management system. It also dials down the Chroma with a single-zone RGB keyboard.
The Mercury White addition has the same chassis as the Blade 15 we saw earlier this year (as well as per-key backlighting), but with a matte white finish and white Razer logo. It will debut in Q4 of this year in the U.S. and Canada.
Credit: Razer
That model will come with an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, a 144Hz FHD display, 16GB of RAM and either a GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q or 1070 Max-Q, as well as a 512GB PCIe SSD (the latter pushes the price to $2,599).
Both announcements come alongside Razer’s unveiling of the Razer Phone 2.
In the second paragraph, "The base model’s comparatively cheaper price should allow more gamers to play on Razer’s machines, though it still isn’t a budget machine. "
So cheap compared to other razer laptops, not the market.
It's funny, I saw the the headline and I thought for 1/2 a second that they had entered the budgeting gaming laptop market, then is left my head while clicking on the link. I'm with you $1600 isn't cheap. Our company president who isn't short of a bob or 2 would sniff at spending that much on a laptop.
Should of been "cheaper" not "cheap". Current title is clickbait, a cheap gaming laptop by Razer would have been newsworthy for sure. Still stuck paying the Razer tax on this one.
According to notebookcheck, "The new Blade 15 is just 10 mm (~0.4”) wider than its Blade 14 predecessor and just as deep, but 0.7 mm (~0.03”) slimmer." Similar footprint plus more screen made the 14 redundant. Also, I'm guessing 15.6 inch 1080p panels are cheaper than the less common 14 inch. They peobably would have to charge us more for a 14 inch Blade with the new bezel design.