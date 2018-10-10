Razer Makes Cheap, White Blade 15 Gaming Laptops With New Storage Options

Credit: Razer

Razer is adding two new members to the Razer Blade 15 family in the forms of a a new base model that starts at $1,599 and a Mercury White Limited Edition, starting at $2,199, that adds a new color to the mix.

Launching today, the new base model has an 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q GPU, 16GB of RAM and a FHD (1920 x 1080) display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It starts with a 128GB SSD and 1TB, 5,400-rpm HDD, but can be upgraded to a 256GB NVMe-PCIe SSD and a 2TB, 5,400-rpm HDD (which bumps the cost to $1,799). The base model’s comparatively cheaper price should allow more gamers to play on Razer’s machines, though it still isn’t a budget machine.



Razer Blade 15

Base Model

Mercury White Limited Edition

CPU

Intel Core i7-8750H

Intel Core i7-8750H

GPU

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q or 1070 Max-Q

RAM

16GB DDR4 2667 MHz

16GB DDR4 2667 MHz

Storage

Up to 256 NVMe PCIe SSD, 2TB HDD

Up to 512GB PCIe SSD, 2TB HDD

Display

15.6-inch FHD 60Hz

15.6-inch, FHD 144Hz

Keyboard

Single-zone RGB

Per-key RGB

Starting Price

$1,599

$2,199

The new Razer Blade is a little thicker than some of its family members at 0.8 inches, but that’s enough room for a Gigabit Ethernet port and a new thermal management system. It also dials down the Chroma with a single-zone RGB keyboard.

The Mercury White addition has the same chassis as the Blade 15 we saw earlier this year (as well as per-key backlighting), but with a matte white finish and white Razer logo. It will debut in Q4 of this year in the U.S. and Canada.



That model will come with an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, a 144Hz FHD display, 16GB of RAM and either a GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q or 1070 Max-Q, as well as a 512GB PCIe SSD (the latter pushes the price to $2,599).

Both announcements come alongside Razer’s unveiling of the Razer Phone 2.