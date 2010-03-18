Razer Finally Makes Something for Lefties

Being a leftie must be difficult. So much of the world's ergonomics are designed for right-handed people that southpaws can't help but feel sometimes as if they're second class citizens.

Computers are no exception, with many ergonomic computer mice being shaped for the right hand. Lefties who wish to mouse with their dominant hands are usually left only with shape-neutral, symmetrical mice.

Some of that changes today, as Razer has announced its first left-handed gaming mouse. Razer has taken its DeathAdder gaming mouse and flipped it to create the aptly named DeathAdder Left Hand Edition, which keeps the comfortable ergonomic form factor with a 3.5G infrared sensor.

"Leftie gamers have long been requesting that we develop a gaming grade mouse that is designed exclusively for the left-handed gaming community and we really value the feedback we receive from our fans," said Robert Krakoff, president, Razer USA.

With so many years passed since Razer started in the gaming mouse business, it's interesting to learn that Krakoff is a leftie.

"Not many gamers know this, but I am a southpaw myself and feel truly excited to have a mouse that fits perfectly in my left hand," he revealed. "There is really no substitute for gaming with your naturally dominant hand."

The DeathAdder Left Hand Edition now available for $59.99 or €59.99.