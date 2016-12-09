Razer's PS4 Raiju Controller Designed For Esports, But Not Available In North America

Razer’s latest product, called the Raiju, is the company's latest offering designed for the competitive eSports player. However, Razer didn’t initially design it for the PC. Instead, it’s meant for those playing online on the PlayStation 4.

The Raiju, according to Razer, is the result of a partnership between the company and Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. Unlike the DualShock 4, however, the Raiju features four additional buttons, two shoulder bumpers next to the micro-USB charging port as well as two triggers next to the grips. All four buttons are programmable, and you can also remove the triggers if you’re not using them for gameplay. Of course, the traditional shoulder and trigger buttons are there as well, but they are larger on the Raiju. In fact, they look very similar to the ones on the Xbox One controller. You can also toggle hair-trigger mode for these buttons so that you don’t have to press them all the way down to fire a shot.

Most of the controller is black, although the analog sticks and the textured grip underneath are colored blue. The touchpad on the front sports Razer’s logo and there is a control panel on the front that includes a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as buttons to adjust the game volume, mute the mic or switch profiles. Even though it’s primarily made for the PlayStation 4, Razer does mention that it’s compatible with PC.

Even with all of these features, it might be hard for some customers to get it unless of course, you live in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Asia) and Oceania regions. At present, there are no plans to release it in North America. If it does, it will be quite the investment. The Raiju costs €169.99 or about $178.30 for U.S. customers.