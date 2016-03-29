Razer Unveils New Ripsaw Gaming Capture Card

Razer released a new capture card designed to work with the latest generation of gaming consoles. The Ripsaw capture card is able to record game data in full 1080p resolutions at 60 FPS.

The capture card has both HDMI and component input (via a multi-cable adapter) connections allowing it to support virtually everything between the NES and the Playstation 4. It has just one HDMI video output, which might limit your choice of displays somewhat, but as HDMI is so common nowadays it is unlikely to bother most users.

The Ripsaw doesn't contain a storage device of its own, instead it connects to a Windows-based PC via a USB 3.0 cable. Razer says that using the USB 3.0 interface, the Ripsaw can transfer the uncompressed 1080p 60 Hz game footage to your PC with virtually no latency.

The system requirements for your PC are rather high considering it is just storing the data, with Razer recommending users have at least an Intel Core i5-4440 and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 GPU or AMD equivalent.

Razer designed the Ripsaw to be compatible with common streaming programs already on the market such as Open Broadcaster Software (OBS) and XSplit to ease the transition from recording your game data and uploading it.

You can buy the Ripsaw as of today at Razer's store for $179.99 USD/EUR.

