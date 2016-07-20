Razer Launches RazerGO Chat App For 'Pokémon Go'

As Pokémon Go continues to grow in popularity, we knew that it would only be a matter of time before companies made their own apps that compliment the mobile title. Razer is one of the early adopters with its appropriately-named RazerGO app that allows you to chat with other players.

RazerGO will let you talk with fellow trailers with three different modes. Local chat covers a radius of three miles (five kilometers), the regional chat will detect players in a 60-mile (100 kilometers) radius, and the globalchat covers 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) from your location. You are identified by your team on the app (go Team Valor), and you can switch to the public chat room, converse with other people within your team or whisper to another player. At some point in the future, Razer plans to release a feature that will let players drop "Beacons" on the map to create a regional chat room. Anyone in close proximity of the Beacon can interact with it and enter the smaller chat room to converse with other local trainers.

To help promote the app, the company is also hosting a series of guided Pokécrawls near its RazerStore branch in San Francisco so you can test out the app and catch some Pokémon at the same time. The event takes place on July 20 at 6 p.m.

Obviously, the app will work on iOS and Android devices, and Razer expects both versions to launch as soon as possible, or on July 25, depending on the App Store and Google Play’s approval. However, there is also a web variant of RazerGO, which the company plans to launch at 7 p.m. PDT on July 20.