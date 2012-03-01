Roccat Gamifies its Next Mouse With 4000 dpi Sensor

The device offers true 4000 dpi resolution and covers a lighting spectrum of 16.8 million colors, as well as few design gimmicks such as a braided cable.

Roccat is also the first mouse manufacturer to embrace gamification techniques. In fact, we are not aware of any hardware that would employ game mechanics to promote the engagement with the hardware itself: According to the manufacturer, the user will be rewarded with badges and awards for certain achievements. Gamification is an emerging industry in the marketing segment that leverages common game mechanics such as competitive gameplay, strategy development, application feedback, scores, prizes and social networking to change the behavior of users in certain applications and convince them to spend more time with a certain product or brand.

Roccat said that it will provide details about the rewards system as well as full product specs and pricing at CeBit, which opens on March 6.