Trending

Roccat Gamifies its Next Mouse With 4000 dpi Sensor

By  

German peripheral manufacturer Roccat will unveil its new Savu gaming mouse at CeBit.

The device offers true 4000 dpi resolution and covers a lighting spectrum of 16.8 million colors, as well as few design gimmicks such as a braided cable.

Roccat is also the first mouse manufacturer to embrace gamification techniques. In fact, we are not aware of any hardware that would employ game mechanics to promote the engagement with the hardware itself: According to the manufacturer, the user will be rewarded with badges and awards for certain achievements. Gamification is an emerging industry in the marketing segment that leverages common game mechanics such as competitive gameplay, strategy development, application feedback, scores, prizes and social networking to change the behavior of users in certain applications and convince them to spend more time with a certain product or brand.

Roccat said that it will provide details about the rewards system as well as full product specs and pricing at CeBit, which opens on March 6.

16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ikyung 01 March 2012 15:05
    Why is braided cables a gimmick?
    Reply
  • bennaye 01 March 2012 15:18
    ikyungWhy is braided cables a gimmick?braided cables as opposed to cables insulated with pvc. both do exactly the same job, but the braided cables look *and* feel sexier. which
    ...braided cables as opposed to cables insulated with pvc. Both do exactly the same job, but the braided cables look *and* feel sexier than pvc, but holds no real functional advantage over pvc. Hence the "gimmick".
    Reply
  • dontknownotsure 01 March 2012 15:22
    i hate this battlefield(and all recent B grade action movies) cyan-orange color themes, its looks like radioactive nuclear fuel rod stored in pool of piss
    Reply
  • synd 01 March 2012 16:06
    A braided cables isn't a gimmick. At least in my case, it saved my mouse many times from my angry parrot(bird). Definitely a needed safety if you're already spending a lot of money on a mouse.
    Reply
  • mrmaia 01 March 2012 16:46
    According to the manufacturer, the user will be rewarded with badges and awards for certain achievements.

    Probably some of those achievements and badges:

    - Clicker: click one time
    - Reverse clicker: click with the right button
    - Warp-time clicker: double click
    - Traveler: move your mouse
    - Rolling in the deep: use your mouse wheel

    LOL
    Reply
  • icehot 01 March 2012 17:06
    I don't think braided cables are a gimmick at all, quite the opposite. If a braided cable runs over any edges on the desk for example, then you don't notice, but pvc ones tend to get a little bit stuck. I have a braided cable on my mouse at home and a normal cable on mouse at work, and the difference is quite obvious, the cable at work is irritating, and I'm forever having to adjust it's kinks over the edge of the desk, but my braided one at home I don't even know there's a cable there, it's almost like it being wireless.
    Reply
  • James296 01 March 2012 17:56
    I kind of like the look, I wonder how much it's going to cost
    Reply
  • xsamitt 01 March 2012 19:39
    It's roccat so I'll pass.
    Reply
  • sporkimus 01 March 2012 19:47
    Let me know when it's over 9000...
    Reply
  • jl0329 01 March 2012 20:31
    I don't think anyone need anything higher than 1600 dpi. I am still using my MX518 from about 8 years ago, and I rarely set it on 1600. Most of the time I stick with 800.

    Who is really going to use 4000dpi?
    Reply