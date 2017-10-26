Trending

'L.A. Noire' Heads To Current-Gen Consoles, HTC Vive (Updated)

Update, 10/26/2017, 9:18am PDT: Rockstar released a new gameplay trailer, which you can view in 4K.

Original story, 9/7/2017, 7:25am PDT:

Rockstar Games announced that it's bringing L.A. Noire to the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on November 14. The Xbox One and PS4 versions of the game will include "a range of technical enhancements for greater visual fidelity and authenticity," the company said, and the Switch version has been updated with gyroscopic aiming and contextual touchscreen controls that capitalize on the console's unique design.

It's been more than six years since Rockstar's detective game debuted on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. A lot has changed since then, with perhaps the most notable shift for PC gamers being the rise of VR. The company recognized that fact by creating L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files, which will let you live out your fantasy of solving crime by strapping on your HTC Vive HMD and playing through seven of the game's missions.

HTC shared more details about L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files in a blog post:

With each of the seven cases rebuilt for virtual reality, players can use real world physical motions including grabbing, inspecting and manipulating individual clues or using the detective’s notebook to make notes or draw freehand. Experience first person driving in VR with additional real-world vehicle interactions including steering, operating car doors, changing radio stations, shooting from vehicles and much more.

Studios regularly update classic—or at least old—games for modern platforms. L.A. Noire's re-release differs in its scope. Pretty much the only thing all of these devices have in common is the fact that you can play games on them. The control schemes, processing power, and central premise all vary from the Xbox One and PS4 to the Switch and HTC Vive. Porting a 2011 game to these platforms was probably no easy feat.

Rockstar didn't say how much each version of L.A. Noire will cost, nor from where you'll be able to buy them. (It's not hard to imagine the company restricting the Xbox One and PS4 versions to a digital release instead of making physical copies.) We'll find out soon enough, however, thanks to that November 14 release date. Just remember to pop in for Thanksgiving while you take a break from prowling Los Angeles.

You can learn more about L.A. Noire on its website.

  • AndrewJacksonZA 07 September 2017 14:46
    Great! I just hope that they fix things to ALLOW USERS TO SKIP THE DARN REPETITIVE PARTS LIKE CUT SCENES AND DIALOG WE'VE HEARD OVER AND OVER AND OVER AGAIN - the lack of being able to do so made me stop playing the PC version because it got so frustrating and repetitive.

    Which is a real pity since it's such an amazing and absorbing game.
  • daze9900 07 September 2017 14:59
    Can we get a version on PC that's not buggy AF?
  • blppt 07 September 2017 21:38
    Brilliant game. Was hopeful for a sequel years ago, but that went out the window when the sub-studio got shut down.

    And considering how long it takes Rockstar to put anything new out (other than moneygrabs like GTA5 online) my guess is that this franchise is least on their radar for a new adventure.
  • blppt 07 September 2017 21:39
    "Can we get a version on PC that's not buggy AF?"

    I cant remember any major bugs in the later builds, but the 30fps (with vsync on) is a major annoyance, IMHO.
  • chicofehr 08 September 2017 04:33
    That game was amazing. I wish other games had the facial animation like LA Noire. They were ahead of their time and went under as a result. Too bad game developers who try to push ahead of the status quo end up disbanded or bankrupt. The regular COD player won't try new types of games.
  • AndrewJacksonZA 08 September 2017 10:43
    20150800 said:
    "Can we get a version on PC that's not buggy AF?"

    I cant remember any major bugs in the later builds, but the 30fps (with vsync on) is a major annoyance, IMHO.

    I totally agree with daze9900. Go play it again and see if it's as clean as you currently remember. :-(
  • blppt 08 September 2017 14:46
    "I totally agree with daze9900. Go play it again and see if it's as clean as you currently remember. :-("

    I havent played in a couple of years, but I did play through it completely about 3 times total, and I cant remember a bug that broke any of the playthroughs, TBH.
  • alex.landais 26 October 2017 16:38
    ^ Yeah the whole experience on PC wasn't enjoyable for me with the mentioned 30 FPS lock and social club issues in the beginning. I wasn't able to even really play it until several graphic cards later.Even my current rig Rx 480 8GB and i5 7600 it doesn't seem to run well.
