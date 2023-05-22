RTX 4060 Will Use Nvidia's Entry-Level Ada Lovelace Die

According to a Twitter post by @Zed__Wang, Nvidia's (vanilla) RTX 4060 8GB will use the company's entry-level Ada Lovelace GPU die known as AD107, rather than the larger AD106 die from the RTX 4060 Ti. This won't affect the GPU's official specifications, but the fact that the RTX 4060 can be used on the AD107 die shows focused Nvidia is on increasing power efficiency this generation on mid-range and entry-level GPUs.

Nvidia's decision to use AD107 inside the RTX 4060 isn't a leak or a rumor, in-fact Nvidia told us directly that it will officially use the AD107 die in its new mid-range GPU. As a result, this will be the first RTX xx60 class product operating on an entry-level die. Previous generations of mid-range RTX GPUs like the 3060 and 2060 worked on the GA106 or TU106 dies, one tier higher than their entry-level equivalents ending with the number 7.

(Image credit: @Zed__Wang)

We believe the GPU will use a fully enabled AD107 die. As a result, there won't be another GPU model surpassing the RTX 4060 with better specifications on the same die, including core count, memory bus configuration, ROPs, and cache. There could be an "RTX 4060 Super" with higher TDP and clocks, but there will not be another GPU with higher physical specs on this die.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia 60-class GPU Specifications Graphics Card RTX 4060 RTX 3060 Architecture AD107 GA106 Process Technology TSMC 4N Samsung 8N Transistors (Billion) 18.9 12.0 Die size (mm^2) 158.7 276 SMs 24 28 GPU Cores (Shaders) 3072 3584 Tensor Cores 96 112 RT Cores 24 28 Boost Clock (MHz) 2460? 1777 VRAM Speed (Gbps) 17 15 VRAM (GB) 8 12 VRAM Bus Width 128 192 L2 Cache 24 3 ROPs 32 48 TMUs 96 112 TFLOPS FP32 (Boost) 15 12.7 TFLOPS FP16 (FP8) 121 (242) 102 (sparsity) Bandwidth (GBps) 272 (453 effective) 360 TGP (watts) 115 170 Launch Date Jul 2023 Feb 2021 Launch Price $299 $329

For reference, the RTX 4060's specs include 3072 CUDA cores, 24 SMs, 96 Tensor Cores, 24 RT Cores, 24MB of L2 cache, 48 ROPs, 96 TMUs, and a 128-bit bus. In addition, boost clocks are rated at 2460 MHz, and the GPU will feature a power target of 115W.

AD107 gives Nvidia several advantages with the RTX 4060; one is that the GPU will be cheaper to produce since it will be operating on the smallest and easiest-to-produce GPU die in the Ada Lovelace family. Another is that Nvidia can offload production to another GPU die in the future if it needs to improve yields. For example, Nvidia might opt to leverage both AD107 and AD106 for the vanilla RTX 4060 in the future to enhance yields and reduce waste on potentially bad AD106 dies that cannot be used with all of the cores turned on.

For enthusiasts and gamers, it is unfortunate to see the RTX 4060 being regulated to the AD107 die, with the performance potential it could have had with Nvidia's bigger AD106 die. But at least we are getting an incredibly efficient GPU that will be easy to power and cool.