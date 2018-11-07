Trending

Video Shows Radeon RX 580 2048SP Outperform GeForce GTX 1060 3GB

By AMD 

A user on Chinese video sharing website Bilibili has pitched an aftermarket AMD Radeon RX 580 2048SP by XFX against a reference Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 3GB in various synthetic and real-world gaming benchmarks. The video shows AMD's offering coming out on top in most, but not all, tests.

AMD created controversy when it marketed the Radeon RX 570 8GB as a Radeon RX 580 2048SP in China. If you haven't been following, the Radeon RX 580 2048SP is basically a Radeon RX 570 8GB in sheep's clothing. The only major difference is that the Chinese rebrand comes with a boost clock that's 40MHz higher. Sapphire was one of the first AMD graphics card manufacturers to release its custom model of the RX 580 2048SP, and now it appears XFX wants in on the fun.

The results shown in the video should be taken with a pinch of salt since the Bilibili user didn't provide information about the system or test environment. From what we can tell, they used a reference model of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB for comparison. Judging by the results, the gaming tests were probably conducted at a 1920x1080 resolution.

XFX Radeon RX 580 8G 2048SP Black WolfNvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GBPerformance Difference
3DMark Time Spy3,8363,951- 2.91%
3DMark Fire Strike13,30712,01110.79%
3DMark Fire Strike Extreme5,8815,6813.52%
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided61.557.76.59%
Battlefield Hardline71.776.8-6.64%
Shadow of the Tomb Raider615510.9%
Middle-earth: Shadow of War7379-7.59%
Forza Horizon 494.985.910.48%
Assassin's Creed Origins534517.78%

The 3DMark benchmark revealed mixed results. The XFX Radeon RX 580 8G 2048SP Black Wolf was up to 10.79 percent and 3.52 percent faster than the reference Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB in the Fire Strike and Fire Strike Extreme tests, respectively. However, XFX's model was slower than Nvidia's offering by 2.91 percent in the Time Spy test.

The XFX Radeon RX 580 8G 2048SP Black Wolf dominated the reference Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB in gaming. The XFX's iteration of the RX 580 2048SP performed 6.59-17.78 percent better when it managed to best the GeForce card. However,  the GeForce took home the crown in Battlefield Hardline and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

XFX Radeon RX 580 8G 2048SP Black Wolf

(Image credit: XFX)

The XFX Radeon RX 580 8G 2048SP Black Wolf is based on AMD's Polaris 20 XL silicon produced under TSMC's 14nm node. The graphics card comes with 2,048 stream processors and a 1,286MHz boost clock. It's equipped with 8GB of GDDR5 memory, which runs at 7,000MHz across the 256-bit memory interface. The graphics card has a 150W TDP (thermal design power) and draws its power from a single 8-pin PCIe power connector. The display outputs on the XFX model consist of an HDMI port, three DisplayPort outputs and a single DVI-D port. 

The 8GB and 4GB variants of XFX's Radeon RX 580 2048SP Black Wolf graphics card are retailing for 1399 yuan (~$202) and 1199 yuan (~$173) in China, putting them in the same price range as the Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 3GB.

28 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Druidsmark 07 November 2018 21:48
    This is an unfair test since the XFX Radeon RX 580 8G 2048SP has a clear advantage over the stock GeForce GTX 1060 3GB. The test would have been much more fair and accurate had they used a stock GeForce GTX 1060 6GB card. The GeForce GTX 1060 3GB card does not enough ram to run games at ultra high graphic settings at 1080p, at least in some cases as I have the GTX 1060 6GB version and I have had the rare game tell me I need more ram if I want to turn up the graphics in games at 1080p some times. If they want to do an honest comparison of the two graphics cards it should be redone as Radeon RX 580 2048SP vs stock GeForce GTX 1060 6GB card at 1080p for gaming.
  • FFH 07 November 2018 22:26
    Maybe they're replacing the product lines

    rx 580 8gb 2048SP replacing the current rx 570
    the rumored rx 590 replacing the current rx 580
  • TJ Hooker 07 November 2018 22:27
    @Druidsmark according to the article the 580 2048SP is in the same price range as the 1060 3GB, making it a fair comparison. If the 3GB card doesn't have enough VRAM, that's a legitimate downside that I think is valid to demonstrate through benchmarks.

    The 1060 6GB is ~10% faster than the 3GB version before even taking into account the differing VRAM amounts. It competes against the 580. The 1060 3GB competes against the 570, and now the 580 2048SP (in China).
  • Stardude82 07 November 2018 22:31
    Uninteresting, these are mostly games AMD plays better on anyways. There's nary a game at 1080p where the extra 5GB will make a difference, but its nice to have I guess...
  • cryoburner 07 November 2018 23:06
    21467098 said:
    This is an unfair test since the XFX Radeon RX 580 8G 2048SP has a clear advantage over the stock GeForce GTX 1060 3GB. The test would have been much more fair and accurate had they used a stock GeForce GTX 1060 6GB card. The GeForce GTX 1060 3GB card does not enough ram to run games at ultra high graphic settings at 1080p, at least in some cases as I have the GTX 1060 6GB version and I have had the rare game tell me I need more ram if I want to turn up the graphics in games at 1080p some times. If they want to do an honest comparison of the two graphics cards it should be redone as Radeon RX 580 2048SP vs stock GeForce GTX 1060 6GB card at 1080p for gaming.
    How is it "unfair" that the Radeon card has nearly 3 times the VRAM for the same price? As has been said, the 1060 6GB and 3GB are not the same card, as the 3GB version has 10% of its cores disabled, similar to how the RX 570 / RX 580 2048SP is a cut-down RX 580. If Nvidia wants to cheap out on the VRAM but still charge just as much for the card, that's their own fault. This is a more than two year old card that is still selling for at about the same price it launched for. Some games already show performance limitations from having only 3GB of VRAM, and that will only cause more of a performance impact in the future as game requirements climb. That's not to say that the 1060 3GB is a bad card, and it does at least have an advantage in terms of power draw under load, but it's only fair to compare cards against others in the same price range.

    And on that note, at online stores in the US right now, it's possible to find the RX 570 (even the 8GB version) for about the same price or in some cases less than a 1050 Ti. Only the RX 570 gets about 50% higher frame rates, making it absolutely obliterate the competition in terms of performance. It's also possible to get the (full) RX 580 for around the same price as a 1060 3GB, despite the 580 performing at the same level as the full 1060 6GB card. I suspect there will likely be price drops for Nvidia's mid-range cards as well though, as we (hopefully) near their next generation of mid-range models.

    I must say that I don't really get the point of the RX 580 2048 though, since it appears to be pretty much a rename of the RX 570. Perhaps they're just doing this to match Nvidia's naming scheme used for their 1060 3GB in that market, but you would think they would have done that long ago if that's their intention. Perhaps these cards have some other as-yet unknown changes, like being on 12nm though?
  • AlistairAB 07 November 2018 23:24
    The 1060 6GB is too expensive. Not unfair at all. In fact it was clever marketing by nVidia. Get all the good press for the REAL 1060, but actually the one people buy is 10 percent slower.
  • Hooride 08 November 2018 00:14
    Compare the rx vs evga gtx 1060 ftw 3gb
  • alextheblue 08 November 2018 01:10
    21467441 said:
    Compare the rx vs evga gtx 1060 ftw 3gb
    Link to a place selling one new for under $250. I'm pretty sure they stopped making that model. For the price of a 3GB 1060, you're practically in full 2304 shader RX 580 territory.

    If you're gonna get a 1060, you're FAR better off with a superior 6GB model.
  • Hooride 08 November 2018 01:22
    Youre missing my point, the face off between the two would be a bit different compared to the ones in the article . Evga themselves still sell all 10 series cards
    https://www.evga.com/products/productlist.aspx?type=0&family=GeForce+10+Series+Family&chipset=GTX+1060+3GB
  • monsta 08 November 2018 04:22
    What about comparing it to the new 1060 with 6GB GDDR5X?

    It's only fair to compare the RX 590 to the new 1060 instead of trying to score a victory with the 3GB version LOL
