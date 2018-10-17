Sapphire RX 580 2048SP Pops up at Chinese Retailer

A couple of days ago, AMD silently launched the Radeon RX 580 2048SP, which, to our surprise, was basically a rebrand of the chipmaker's Radeon RX 570 8GB with a higher boost clock. Today, Chinese computer hardware retailer PConline has listed an aftermarket model from none other than AMD's leading partner, Sapphire.

Credit: PConlineRight off the bat, it's evident that the Sapphire RX 580 2048SP 4G D5 OC belongs to the company's Pulse product line. The graphics card is equipped with the distinctive Pulse cooler, which consists of a black matte plastic shroud with a dotted design and a pair of 95mm cooling fans. It even uses the same backplate as the other Pulse models. With dimensions of 232 x 120 x 40mm, Sapphire's take on the RX 580 2048SP only occupies two PCI slots in your case.

The Sapphire RX 580 2048SP 4G D5 OC is built around AMD's worn-out Polaris 20 XL silicon and has 2,048 Stream Processors. The graphics card is delivered with a factory overclock of 1,306MHz on the boost clock, which is 22MHz higher than AMD's reference specification of 1,284MHz. On the memory side of things, the graphics card comes with 4GB of GDDR5 memory operating at 7,000MHz across a 256-bit memory interface.

With a modest TDP of 150W, the Sapphire RX 580 2048SP 4G D5 OC only needs a single 8-pin PCIe power connector to function properly. In fact, Sapphire recommends a power supply with a minimum capacity of 450W. The video outputs on the graphics card include two DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, two HDMI ports and a DVI-D port.

PConline listed the Sapphire RX 580 2048SP 4G D5 OC for 1399 yuan, which at today's rate is just a little over $200. The graphics card is covered by a three-year warranty.

The fact that AMD only launched the RX 580 2048SP in China would suggest that the SKU would probably not be available outside that country. However, history reminds us that that isn't always the case. Remember the Radeon RX 560 fiasco last year? The AMD Radeon RX 560 896SP was initially only sold in China, but it somehow migrated to the West anyway.