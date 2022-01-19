Radeon RX 6500 XT Is Nearly Impossible to Find on Launch Day

Launch day for AMD's new Radeon RX 6500 XT is upon us, but it has been anything but smooth sailing. AMD's new budget-friendly GPU targeted towards gamers is nearly impossible to find from both online and retail stores. In fact, only a couple of stores have SKUs available for purchase. Several models are also priced incredibly high at up to 50% over MSRP.

According to our GPU price tracker, despite the inflated prices, the RX 6500 XT is still much cheaper than all other budget GPUs, such as the 5500 XT. So buying a 6500 XT might still be a "bargain" option depending on your needs for a gaming GPU.

However, the biggest problem will be finding one in the first place. The only store currently with RX 6500 XT's readily available for anyone to purchase across the United States is Newegg.com. With one SKU available from Gigabyte, the RX 6500 XT Gaming OC, at the time of this writing. However, do note this model keeps changing from "out of stock" status to "back in stock" every other moment. So be sure to grab the GPU quickly if you want one.

The irony of the situation is that AMD purposefully handicapped the RX 6500 XT to dissuade miners from buying up all the inventory and put more GPUs into the hands of gamers. But, the scarcity of the RX 6500 XT on launch proves that plan to be a failure.

Of course, we can't forget the scalpers who are already hard at work gobbling up these cards as we speak. On eBay.com you can find several new RX 6500 XT GPUs from Gigabyte and PowerColor for well over MSRP, with prices ranging from $400 to $625.

But thankfully, there is one store that is the saving grace of RX 6500 XT availability -- and you guessed it, it's MicroCenter. Available only at its brick-and-mortar stores, MicroCenter has six SKUs available for purchase, ranging from ASRock, Sapphire, Gigabyte, and PowerColor models.

Fortunately, MicroCenter's prices are fair and competitive, with two models selling at MSRP for just $199.99. Other more premium options range from $250 to $300.

The only caveat with MicroCenter is the requirement to purchase in-store only; no online purchases are allowed. Unfortunately, this means that you'll have to be close to a local MicroCenter to pick one up.

Unfortunately, MicroCenter and Newegg.com appear to be the only major retailers that have RX 6500 XT stock at all at this time. We aren't sure if this situation will remain the same, but hopefully, we'll start seeing mass availability appear sooner than later.

I cannot speak to international availability, but it appears the EU is having the same problems from what we can tell. Pricing is high, and availability is scarce.