RX 7900 GRE Debuts Inside Gaming PC For $1,100 In Germany

Whether the Radeon RX 7900 GRE deserves a spot on the list of best graphics cards remains to be seen. With the latest Navi 31-based graphics card starting to be globally available, it may not be long before we see how it stacks up to AMD's other RDNA 3 offerings.

The Radeon RX 7900 GRE (Golden Rabbit Edition) retails for $649 in the Chinese market. However, the graphics card is slowly becoming available outside China via system integrators. German retailer MemoryPC has as many as six different prebuilt gaming systems powered by the latest Radeon RX 7900 GRE. Pricing varies between $1,098.25 to $1,922.76, including value-added tax (VAT) and free shipping.

The cheapest prebuilt system revolves around the Ryzen 5 5600, 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory, and an Adata Legend 710 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD. Meanwhile, the high-end systems feature the Ryzen 7 5800X3D or the Core i9-12900K, two of the best CPUs for gaming. The former has 32GB of DDR4-3600 with a WD Black SN850X 1TB SSD, while the latter comes with 32GB of DDR5-5600 and a WD Blue SN570 1TB drive. As for the Radeon RX 7900 GRE, MemoryPC is utilizing the XFX-branded MBA (Made by AMD) reference design for its gaming PCs.

Image 1 of 2 Radeon RX 7900 GRE (Image credit: MemoryPC) (Image credit: PLE Computers)

The Radeon RX 7900 GRE has also made its way over to Australia. PLE Computers is currently selling a prebuilt PC for a whopping $2,277.54. The price tag is a bit excessive for what's inside the gaming system, but computer hardware is typically more expensive in Australia.

The Australian gaming PC comprises the Ryzen 7 7700 paired with 32 GB of DDR5-5600 and a 2 TB Crucial P3 Plus SSD. Like MemoryPC, PLE Computers has used the XFX Radeon RX 7900 GRE for the prebuilt machine. Besides XFX's reference model, Sapphire and PowerColor have announced their Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE and Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE, respectively so there are at least two more custom options for system integrators. Unlike the MBA model, the custom SKUs will likely carry a slight premium due to their aggressive design and factory overclock.

Thus far, we haven't seen any U.S. system integrators offering Radeon RX 7900 GRE-based gaming PCs. For the impatient, you can always buy the retail Radeon RX 7900 GRE off one of the Chinese online retail platforms, such as JD.com, but you'll end up paying more than the $649 due to customs duty and shipping. Give it some time, and we'll probably be able to purchase the Radeon RX 7900 GRE through a third-party merchant at Newegg or eBay, like countless other hardware.