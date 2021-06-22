AMD Ryzen 7 5800X at $399 on Amazon Prime Day

The Ryzen 7 5800X began selling at a new all-low price of $399 the week before Amazon Prime Day, and surprisingly, the chip is still in stock. That's important because buying a Ryzen 5000 series processor hasn't been easy since they first launched in December of last year, but that's been changing lately. Unlike RTX graphics cards and other recent tech, some Zen 3 chips have been slowly coming into stock across certain retailers, with one of the most common being the Ryzen 7 5800X.



Now, with the release of the Intel Core i7-11700K giving it some new eight-core competition, AMD's chip, the recent winner of our AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Intel Core i7-10700K showdown, is suddenly coming at a more forgiving price point.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU: was $449, now $399 at Amazon

The Ryzen 7 5800X is one of the most popular Ryzen 5000 series CPUs and features eight cores with a 3.8 GHz base clock and 4.7 GHz boost. It has a 32MB L3 cache.View Deal

This Ryzen 7 5800X sale is pretty impressive, considering that this is one of the best CPUs and has been rare up until recently. $50 off can even get you started on buying a cooler, since AMD's stopped bundling coolers with its 65W+ CPUs this generation.

As for whether the Ryzen 7 5800X is still relevant against the Intel Core i7-11700K, we're actually confident saying that it beats it. While these chips tied across categories like overclocking and general specs in our recent face-off, AMD still came ahead in gaming and efficiency. The Ryzen 7 5800X earned 11 fps more than the i7-11700K on average in our gaming test suite and used a maximum of 118W at stock settings vs the i7-11700K's 207W.

And now, with this continued sale, it can also easily take on the i7-11700K's $399 MSRP.