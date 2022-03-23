Ryzen 7 5800X3D Beats Ryzen 7 5800X By 9% In Geekbench 5

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D will hit the market on April 20 at $449. Equipped with AMD's 3D V-Cache technology, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D will contend with the best CPUs for gaming.

AMD has promised that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D offers a 15% gaming uplift over its current Ryzen 9 5900X. It's a pretty big claim, considering that the Ryzen 9 5900X has four extra Zen 3 cores and higher clock speeds. It remains to be seen whether 3D V-Cache can provide such a substantial performance increase. However, hardware detective Benchleaks has uncovered two Ryzen 7 5800X3D benchmarks that offer us a small preview of what the L3 cache-heavy chip can do.

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D has the same eight-core, 16-thread configuration as the regular Ryzen 7 5800X. It has 64MB more L3 cache due to the 3D V-Cache design. Although the Ryzen 7 5800X3D has the same 105W TDP, the processor has a 400MHz lower base clock and 200 MHz lower boost clock than the Ryzen 7 5800X. Robert Hallock, director of technical marketing at AMD, has already confirmed that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D ships with a lower voltage limit between 1.3V to 1.35V instead of AMD's other Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer) parts that play between 1.45V to 1.5V. The design limits the Ryzen 7 5800X3D's clock speeds and contributes to the lack of overclocking support.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Benchmarks

Processor Single-Core Score Multi-Core Score Core i7-12700K 1,898 13,888 Ryzen 9 5900X 1,671 14,006 Ryzen 7 5800X 1,671 10,333 Ryzen 7 5800X3D 1,633 11,250

Scores for the Core i7-12700K, Ryzen 9 5900X, and Ryzen 7 5800X are from Geekbench 5's processor database.

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D's single-core performance didn't come as a shocker. Instead, the chip features lower clock speeds, explaining why the Ryzen 7 5800X delivered up to 2.3% higher single-core performance than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. Therefore, it only makes sense that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D wouldn't beat the Ryzen 9 5900X or Core i7-12700K, often considered the direct rival to the Ryzen 7 5800X.

Once we switched over to the multi-core results, we saw the Ryzen 7 5800X3D outpaced the Ryzen 7 5800X by 8.9%. However, the soon-to-be-released Ryzen part was still no match for the Ryzen 9 5900X or Core i7-12700K, where there was almost a 25% margin.

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D's forte is gaming, according to AMD. The chipmaker estimated that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is, on average, 15% faster than the Ryzen 9 5900X and 7% more quickly than the Core i7-12700K. The question is whether it'll be worth it.

With the recent price cuts on Ryzen 5000, the Ryzen 9 5900X sells for $448.98 (cheaper if you live near a Micro Center). Meanwhile, the Core i7-12700K retails for $384.98. So if the Ryzen 7 5800X3D ($449) delivers, consumers can get a superior gaming chip at the same price as a Ryzen 9 5900X. The significant tradeoff is that they'll lose out on productivity performance since not even AMD's 3D V-Cache can compensate for the lower core count on the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D looks like an even worse deal than the Core i7-12700K. Consumers would have to pay 17% more money for a mediocre 7% increase in gaming performance. Nonetheless, we're less than a month away from the Ryzen 7 5800X3D's launch, so we should keep an open mind before the reviews arrive.