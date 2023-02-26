Hidden Ryzen 9 7950X3D and 7900X3D Listings Surface on Newegg

AMD's line of 3D V-Cache-enabled Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs doesn't launch until Tuesday, February 28th, but Newegg already has listings for both the Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 7900X3D hidden on its site (as spotted by @momomo_us (opens in new tab)). Both listings show as out of stock and neither appears in Newegg's internal search. It's also possible that there's a listing stub for the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, which is also due out on Tuesday, but we were unable to find it.

These listings aren't particularly surprising as the chips were announced weeks ago, along with their availability date. Newegg doesn't show prices on these pages, but we already know that the MSRPs for the three chips are $699, $599 and $449 respectively. The links are below should you wish to bookmark them for easy access on launch day.

We already know a lot about these upcoming CPUs and we're about to learn more. There are rumors that the review posting date for these chips is February 27th. We also know that the chips will consist of two CCDs (core chiplet dies) that have half of the cores in them. One core will have the 3D V-Cache, making it ideal for gaming while the other core, without the 3D V-Cache, will be able to hit higher clock speeds.

Several benchmark scores have also leaked out, including one which shows the Ryzen 9 7950X3D beating the Core i9-13900K by an average of 11 percent when both chips were paired with an Nvidia RTX 3090 and tested in a set of five games. On one game, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, AMD's flagship chip won by a full 35 percent.

The chips start with the $449 Ryzen 7 7800X3D which features 8 cores, 16 threads and 104MB of cache, followed by the 12-core, 24-thread, $599 Ryzen 9 7900X3D and its 140MB of cache. The Ryzen 9 7950X3D is the flagship with 16 cores, 32 threads and 144MB of cache, along with a whopping $699 MSRP.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Price Cores / Threads (P+E) P-Core Base / Boost Clock (GHz) Cache (L2/L3) TDP Ryzen 9 7950X3D $699 16 / 32 4.2 / 5.7 144MB (16+128) 120W Ryzen 9 7900X3D $599 12 / 24 4.4 / 5.6 140MB (12+132) 120W Ryzen 7 7800X3D $449 8 /16 4.x / 5.0 104MB (8+96) 120W

In preparation for the 7000X3D CPU's launch, motherboard vendors have been testing BIOS updates that will allow you to set the CCD priority (opens in new tab)for different tasks. A beta version of a BIOS for Asus's X670 motherboards was posted online last week.

If you're considering planning to build or upgrade a PC, these chips may be right for you. We'll withhold final judgment until we've had the chance to do our own tests.