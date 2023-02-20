Ryzen 7950X3D May Run Slower Than 7800X3D, Reviews Rumored for Feb 27th

AMD will reportedly let journalists publish their reviews of its Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 7900X3D processors on February 27, a day before those chips will become available, according to hardware leaker @momomo_us. Meanwhile, some additional peculiarities about the range-topping Ryzen 9 7950X3D were revealed by @9550pro and those will not please at least some enthusiasts.

AMD will start sales of its 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X3D with 140MB of L2+L3 cache as well as 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X3D with 144MB of L2+L3 cache on February 28, so reviews with performance numbers published on February 27 would allow potential buyers to make well informed purchase decisions. Meanwhile, the eight-core Ryzen 7 7800X3D with 104MB of L2+L3 cache will hit the market in early April.

AMD's Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 X3D-series processors with extra 64MB of 3D V-Cache are poised to become some of the best CPUs for gaming as additional L3 positively affects performance of workloads that depend on single-thread performance and memory bandwidth.

But there is a catch about the top-of-the-line Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor: the clocks of its core complex die (CCD) equipped with 3D V-Cache could be lower than those of the less-expensive Ryzen 7 7800X3D, according to @9950pro.

Such lower frequencies will affect performance in workloads that need high clocks. Last week we learned that transpired that the Ryzen 9 7950X3D is actually slower than the Ryzen 9 7950X in Blender and Geekbench 5 and apparently this might be a result of lower clocks on the CCD equipped with additional cache.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Price (MSRP / Retail) Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clock (GHz) Cache (L2/L3) TDP / Max Ryzen 9 7950X3D $699 / ? 16 / 32 4.2 / 5.7 144MB (16+128) 120W / 162W Ryzen 9 7950X $599 / $589 16 / 32 4.5 / 5.7 80MB (16+64) 170W / 230W Ryzen 9 7900X3D $599 / ? 12 / 24 4.4 / 5.6 140MB (12+128) 120W / 162W Ryzen 9 7900X $449 / $420 12 / 24 4.7 / 5.6 76MB (12+64) 170W / 230W Ryzen 9 7900 $429 / $429 12 / 24 3.7 / 5.4 76MB (12+64) 65W / 88W Ryzen 7 7800X3D $549 / ? 8 /16 4.2 / 5.0 104MB (8+96) 120W / 162W Ryzen 7 5800X3D $349 / $319 8 /16 3.4 / 4.5 104MB (8+96) 105W / 142W Ryzen 7 7700X $349 / $341 8 / 16 4.5 / 5.4 40MB (8+32) 105W / 142W Ryzen 7 7700 $329 / $329 8 / 16 3.8 / 5.3 40MB (8+32) 65W / 88W Ryzen 5 7600X $249 / $243 6 / 12 4.7 / 5.3 38MB (6+32) 105W / 142W Ryzen 5 7600 $229 / $229 6 / 12 3.8 / 5.1 38MB (6+32) 65W / 88W

Previously AMD said that its Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor will offer the best of both worlds: high clocks on the CCD without 3D V-Cache and large cache on the CCD with 3D V-Cache chiplet. It remains to be seen how this CPU will perform in real world applications, which is why it is important for potential owners to read reviews before purchasing.