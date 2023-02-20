Ryzen 7950X3D May Run Slower Than 7800X3D, Reviews Rumored for Feb 27th

AMD will reportedly let journalists publish their reviews of its Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 7900X3D processors on February 27, a day before those chips will become available, according to hardware leaker @momomo_us. Meanwhile, some additional peculiarities about the range-topping Ryzen 9 7950X3D were revealed by @9550pro and those will not please at least some enthusiasts.
AMD will start sales of its 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X3D with 140MB of L2+L3 cache as well as 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X3D with 144MB of L2+L3 cache on February 28, so reviews with performance numbers published on February 27 would allow potential buyers to make well informed purchase decisions. Meanwhile, the eight-core Ryzen 7 7800X3D with 104MB of L2+L3 cache will hit the market in early April.
AMD's Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 X3D-series processors with extra 64MB of 3D V-Cache are poised to become some of the best CPUs for gaming as additional L3 positively affects performance of workloads that depend on single-thread performance and memory bandwidth.
But there is a catch about the top-of-the-line Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor: the clocks of its core complex die (CCD) equipped with 3D V-Cache could be lower than those of the less-expensive Ryzen 7 7800X3D, according to @9950pro.
Such lower frequencies will affect performance in workloads that need high clocks. Last week we learned that transpired that the Ryzen 9 7950X3D is actually slower than the Ryzen 9 7950X in Blender and Geekbench 5 and apparently this might be a result of lower clocks on the CCD equipped with additional cache.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Price (MSRP / Retail)
|Cores / Threads
|Base / Boost Clock (GHz)
|Cache (L2/L3)
|TDP / Max
|Ryzen 9 7950X3D
|$699 / ?
|16 / 32
|4.2 / 5.7
|144MB (16+128)
|120W / 162W
|Ryzen 9 7950X
|$599 / $589
|16 / 32
|4.5 / 5.7
|80MB (16+64)
|170W / 230W
|Ryzen 9 7900X3D
|$599 / ?
|12 / 24
|4.4 / 5.6
|140MB (12+128)
|120W / 162W
|Ryzen 9 7900X
|$449 / $420
|12 / 24
|4.7 / 5.6
|76MB (12+64)
|170W / 230W
|Ryzen 9 7900
|$429 / $429
|12 / 24
|3.7 / 5.4
|76MB (12+64)
|65W / 88W
|Ryzen 7 7800X3D
|$549 / ?
|8 /16
|4.2 / 5.0
|104MB (8+96)
|120W / 162W
|Ryzen 7 5800X3D
|$349 / $319
|8 /16
|3.4 / 4.5
|104MB (8+96)
|105W / 142W
|Ryzen 7 7700X
|$349 / $341
|8 / 16
|4.5 / 5.4
|40MB (8+32)
|105W / 142W
|Ryzen 7 7700
|$329 / $329
|8 / 16
|3.8 / 5.3
|40MB (8+32)
|65W / 88W
|Ryzen 5 7600X
|$249 / $243
|6 / 12
|4.7 / 5.3
|38MB (6+32)
|105W / 142W
|Ryzen 5 7600
|$229 / $229
|6 / 12
|3.8 / 5.1
|38MB (6+32)
|65W / 88W
Previously AMD said that its Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor will offer the best of both worlds: high clocks on the CCD without 3D V-Cache and large cache on the CCD with 3D V-Cache chiplet. It remains to be seen how this CPU will perform in real world applications, which is why it is important for potential owners to read reviews before purchasing.