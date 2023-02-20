Ryzen 7950X3D May Run Slower Than 7800X3D, Reviews Rumored for Feb 27th

Performance numbers of AMD's ultimate gaming CPUs set to be revealed next week.

AMD
AMD will reportedly let journalists publish their reviews of its Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 7900X3D processors on February 27, a day before those chips will become available, according to hardware leaker @momomo_us. Meanwhile, some additional peculiarities about the range-topping Ryzen 9 7950X3D were revealed by @9550pro and those will not please at least some enthusiasts. 

AMD will start sales of its 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X3D with 140MB of L2+L3 cache as well as 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X3D with 144MB of L2+L3 cache on February 28, so reviews with performance numbers published on February 27 would allow potential buyers to make well informed purchase decisions. Meanwhile, the eight-core Ryzen 7 7800X3D with 104MB of L2+L3 cache will hit the market in early April. 

AMD's Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 X3D-series processors with extra 64MB of 3D V-Cache are poised to become some of the best CPUs for gaming as additional L3 positively affects performance of workloads that depend on single-thread performance and memory bandwidth.  

But there is a catch about the top-of-the-line Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor: the clocks of its core complex die (CCD) equipped with 3D V-Cache could be lower than those of the less-expensive Ryzen 7 7800X3D, according to @9950pro

Such lower frequencies will affect performance in workloads that need high clocks. Last week we learned that transpired that the Ryzen 9 7950X3D is actually slower than the Ryzen 9 7950X in Blender and Geekbench 5 and apparently this might be a result of lower clocks on the CCD equipped with additional cache.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 Price (MSRP / Retail)Cores / ThreadsBase / Boost Clock (GHz)Cache (L2/L3)TDP / Max
Ryzen 9 7950X3D$699 / ?16 / 324.2 / 5.7144MB (16+128)120W / 162W
Ryzen 9 7950X$599 / $58916 / 324.5 / 5.780MB (16+64)170W / 230W
Ryzen 9 7900X3D$599 / ?12 / 244.4 / 5.6140MB (12+128)120W / 162W
Ryzen 9 7900X$449 / $42012 / 244.7 / 5.676MB (12+64)170W / 230W
Ryzen 9 7900$429 / $42912 / 243.7 / 5.476MB (12+64)65W / 88W
Ryzen 7 7800X3D$549 / ?8 /16 4.2 / 5.0104MB (8+96)120W / 162W
Ryzen 7 5800X3D$349 / $3198 /163.4 / 4.5104MB (8+96)105W / 142W
Ryzen 7 7700X$349 / $3418 / 164.5 / 5.440MB (8+32)105W / 142W
Ryzen 7 7700$329 / $3298 / 163.8 / 5.340MB (8+32)65W / 88W
Ryzen 5 7600X$249 / $2436 / 124.7 / 5.338MB (6+32)105W / 142W
Ryzen 5 7600$229 / $2296 / 123.8 / 5.138MB (6+32)65W / 88W

Previously AMD said that its Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor will offer the best of both worlds: high clocks on the CCD without 3D V-Cache and large cache on the CCD with 3D V-Cache chiplet. It remains to be seen how this CPU will perform in real world applications, which is why it is important for potential owners to read reviews before purchasing.

