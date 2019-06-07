Samsung 32GB UDIMMs Finally Arrive, Just In Time to Be Replaced

Samsung’s 32GB consumer memory module is now available at SuperBiiz ($155.99), after being listed as an “out of stock” product since last summer. That means that these M-Die consumer modules are arriving just in time to be replaced by its new A-Die version.

Enthusiast-market value-added resellers—the companies that turn modules like these into XMP versions at higher data rates—had speculated that Samsung had been reserving its 16Gb ICs (aka integrated circuits or chips) for server memory, due to high demand exceeding supply.  That leads us to speculate that the old M-Die ICs are being flushed into the consumer channel as the new A-Die replacements are being pushed into higher-margin professional products.

A year is a fairly long time to wait, and Asus even came out with an alternative technology to put two 16GB DIMMs on a single slot last year. Those who instead waited for the industry-standard version need not worry about the limitations of Asus’ design.

Samsung’s P/N M378A4G43MB1 was first spotted at €185 by CompuBase. Supply may be limited, but the good news for consumers is that Samsung will soon have some stiff competition from Micron.

  • junglist724
    As far as I know your BIOS still needs to support them. My Z390 board was updated to support them a few months ago but none of my systems that could actually use the RAM have gotten updates.
