Samsung's 980 Pro PCIe 4 SSD is Coming in 2TB

Way back in June, I wrote an article stating that Samsung's flagship PCIe 4.0 SSD, the 980 Pro, will only come in a capacity of up to 1 TB. As it turns out, I was wrong, and I'm truly delighted about that.

In a listing on via Scan, a UK e-tailer, the 980 Pro 2TB is a very welcome addition to Samsung's lineup. To date, the only PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSD to have a 2TB capacity is Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus, which the company announced two days after Samsung formally revealed its 1TB 980 Pro.

The 980 Pro 2TB is listed at Scan UK for a whopping £443.99, which translates to about $590 incl tax. If it's storage for games you're after, you're better off having a look at our Best SSDs List, where you should be able to find a similar capacity drive for less than half the money. You'll have to sacrifice TLC flash and the 7 GB/s data transfer speeds, but chances are you won't notice anyway other than the not-spent cash in your wallet.

(Image credit: Scan UK)

Until the 980 Evo shows up, the 980 Pro is the only PCIe Gen 4 option in Samsung's lineup. Full specifications for the 2TB flavor haven't been listed yet, but the 1TB drive is happy to read at up to 7,000 MB/s and write at up to 5,000 MB/s, and it has an endurance of 600 TBW. You can find our review of the 1 TB 980 Pro here.

You might ask why I'm so glad about this, and the answer is simple: I recently bought a 1TB Samsung 970 Evo Plus, but somehow, I managed to fill it up with games in mere weeks. With modern games taking up hundreds of Gigabytes, it's not as difficult to fill up storage space as it once was. As an example, Bungie recently had to chop out a ton of Destiny 2 content because its player base simply couldn't keep up with the massive install size, and the latest Call of Duty Modern Warfare game's install takes up near as good as as much as 250GB.

That being said, I won't be jumping on the 980 Pro 2TB right away, and you probably shouldn't either. The benefits of using PCIe Gen 4 storage over Gen 3 isn't really noticeable in-game, and prices for Gen 3 storage are significantly lower.

If you're a creative professional and you need a big, lightning fast drive for your editing work, the 2TB Samsung 980 Pro easily becomes a no-brainer.