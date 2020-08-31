Trending

Sabrent Crushes Samsung At Their Own Game: Builds World's Fastest M.2 SSD

Sabrent gave Samsung two days of glory, and crushed them

(Image credit: Sabrent)

Samsung might just have revealed the long-awaited 980 Pro SSD and thereby, at last, delivering a PCI-Express 4.0 SSD, and while its specs don't disappoint, it seems like the folks from Sabrent had a secret in their drawer: the Rocket 4 Plus. That definitely sets the stage for a pitched battle for the fastest SSD on our list of Best SSDs

Indeed, the ever-so-popular Rocket NVMe 4.0 SSD is getting an update to the Rocket 4 Plus, which offers significantly higher read and write speeds. To be exact, it boasts sequential read speeds of up to 7000 MB/s and can write at up to 6850 MB/s, making this the fastest M.2 SSD on the planet by a significant margin.

The drive is based on the new Phison E18 controller, and it uses TLC NAND for storage. The drive also comes with a huge chunky cooler that uses tons of aluminum and three thick copper heat coils. 

Sabrent Rocket 4 PlusSabrent RocketSamsung 980 Pro
NAND TypeTLCTLCTLC
ControllerPhison E18Phison E16Samsung Elpis
Sequential Read7000 MB/s5000 MB/s7000 MB/s
Sequential Write6850 MB/s4400 MB/s5000 MB/s
Capacities500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB250 GB, 500 GB, 1 TB

Of course, it's obvious what happened here: Sabrent was waiting for Samsung to come out with their long-awaited 980 Pro, and once it landed, Sabrent gave Samsung just a few days of glory before unveiling the real winner -- a technique known as sandbagging. It also looks like Sabrent is on a roll, because not long ago, it also unveiled the world's largest M.2 SSD, as well as the world's largest PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD

No word on pricing yet on these new drives, but if Sabrent's history tells us anything, they shouldn't break the bank. The Rocket 4 Plus will come in 500 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB flavors, and we're hoping it'll also come without the heatsink so it can be installed in motherboards with tighter spaces.

