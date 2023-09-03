Samsung’s T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD Only $99 at Amazon

Today at Amazon, you can find the Samsung T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD for one of its best prices to date. The version with a black shell is available for $99, down from its usual rate of $129. There are two other editions in blue and beige but they’re priced at $119.

We had the opportunity to review the Samsung T7 Shield last year and ultimately found the drive to be quite reliable performance-wise with notable durability which is more than appreciated in a portable drive. Our biggest complaint was that it’s speed is limited to 10Gbps.

This discount applies to the black edition of the Samsung T7 Shield 2TB SSD. It can reach read/write speeds as high as 1050/1000 Mbps. The Samsung T7 Shield connects using a USB Type-C interface.

The Samsung T7 shield comes in three capacities including 1TB, 2TB and 4TB. All of the SSDs in this line use a Samsung Pablo controller an feature 128-layer TLC memory. The 2TB edition that’s on sale today can reach read/write speeds as high as 1050/1000 Mbps. This is far from the fastest SSD on the market but the performance and portability make for a worthy combination—especially with today’s discount in mind.

The drive connects using a USB Type-C interface. It comes with optional 256-bit AES encryption for added security. The purchase is supported by both Amazon’s 30-day return policy as well as a limited 3-year manufacturer’s warranty from Samsung.