DDR5 SO-DIMMs for Notebooks Demoed by SanMax

The first notebook platforms that support DDR5 memory are yet to arrive, but Japanese memory module maker SanMax Technologies is already demonstrating aftermarket DDR5 modules that can be used to upgrade Alder Lake-based laptops and small form-factor desktops.

SanMax's DDR5 SO-DIMM memory modules for laptops and SFF desktops feature an 8GB or 32GB capacity and are rated for DDR5-4800 CL40 mode at 1.1V. According to an image published by Hermitage Akihabara, the 32GB DDR5 SDRAM stick is based on Micron's ICA45 ICs. Just as the DDR5 specification mandates, the modules have their own power management IC (PMIC) and voltage regulating circuitry.

The modules do not come with a heat spreader and will therefore fit into all kinds of notebooks, including compact machines that are packed very tightly.

SanMax appears to be one of the first memory module houses to demonstrate DDR5-4800 SO-DIMMs for notebooks and compact desktops, but expect more companies to roll out their modules for the forthcoming Alder Lake-based laptops in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, we do not know whether it is reasonable to expect factory-overclocked DDR5 SO-DIMMs to emerge soon.

SanMax did not announce the pricing or exact availability date for its DDR5-4800 SO-DIMMs, but based on what we know about Intel's Alder Lake platform, expect the modules to hit the market in November.