Sapphire Radeon RX 590 Nitro+ Special Edition Hits Newegg Canada

AMD hasn't officially announced the Radeon RX 590 graphics card yet. However, the cat has been out of the bag for a while now. Today, Newegg Canada listed the the Sapphire Radeon RX 590 Nitro+ Special Edition on its marketplace.

First, a quick refresher. The Radeon RX 590 is rumored to be based around a revised Polaris 30 silicon, which is basically a die-shrink from the Polaris 20 silicon employed in the Radeon RX 580. According to an October 29 tweet by Andreas Schilling, an editor at HardwareLuxx, the Radeon RX 590 will come out of the 12nm FinFET oven.

Radeon RX 590 Nitro+ Special Edition Specs

According to the Newegg posting, Sapphire Radeon RX 590 Nitro+ Special Edition measures 260 x 135 x 43mm. The graphics card features a 2.2-slot design and employs the distinctive blue Dual-X cooler. Its cooling system reportedly consists of a combination of two 8mm and two 6mm heat pipes that transfer heat away from the internal components to the heat sink, whereby a pair of 95mm dual-ball bearing fans provide it with active cooling. Newegg's listing says the fans only spin up when the GPU temperature hits 54 degrees Celsius (129.2 degrees Fahrenheit). An eight-layer PCB with a 6-phase power delivery subsystem is said to be hidden underneath the large blue cooler. The graphics card reportedly carries Sapphire's Black Diamond 4th Chokes, which, according to the manufacturer, are 10 percent cooler and 25 percent more power efficient than conventional chokes. Power to the graphics card runs through a 6-pin and a 8-pin PCIe power connectors, the specs say.

As expected, it looks like the Sapphire Radeon RX 590 Nitro+ Special Edition is equipped with 2,304 stream processors, 36 compute units and 8GB of GDDR5 memory across a 256-bit memory interface. The graphics card comes equipped two performance profiles, which users can choose via the switch on the side of the graphics card, the posting says, adding that the Nitro Boost profile cranks the graphics card's boost clock up to 1,560MHz and the memory clock to 8,400MHz. The silent profile, on the other hand, should maintain the boost clock at 1,545MHz and the memory clock at 8,000MHz.

There is reportedly a total of five display outputs on the graphics card: two DisplayPort outputs, two HDMI ports and a DVI-D port. The Sapphire Radeon RX 590 Nitro+ Special Edition also features dual UEFI BIOS.

Pricing

The Sapphire Radeon RX 590 Nitro+ Special Edition is listed by a third-party seller for 600 CAD (~$450 / £349). With the rebate applied, the price goes down to 500 CAD (~$378 / £291). Nevertheless, the pricing should be taken with a pinch of salt as the Newegg posting could just be a placeholder.