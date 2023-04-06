Seagate, EK Bring Tiny Lightsabers to M.2 SSDs

EKWB and Seagate have announced new special-edition Star Wars Firecuda NVMe SSDs, honoring the most renowned Jedi and Sith Lord in the franchise, Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Darth Vader. These new drives will feature faceplates with each character's name and their respective lightsaber designs. Seagate partnered with EK to create heatsinks for the drives, to help keep the drives cool underneath Segate's Star Wars-themed faceplates.

Seagate is using its 2TB and 1TB versions of its FireCuda 530 NVMe SSDs for its Star-Wars-themed drives. The FireCuda 530 is the fastest NVMe drive Seagate makes featuring PCIe Gen 4 support and a maximum read speed of 7300MB/s. In our review, we praised the FireCuda 530 series for its exceptional warranty rating and extremely fast sustained write performance.

Sandwiched in between the drive and the faceplate is an EKWB-designed low-profile heatsink made from high-grade aluminum featuring an anodized finish. This will keep the drive cool underneath the Star Wars faceplates to maximize performance for extended periods of time.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Seagate & EKWB) (Image credit: Seagate & EKWB) (Image credit: Seagate & EKWB)

The faceplates come in a matte black finish, bringing to light the RGB-illuminated lightsaber in the middle of the heatsink. A lightsaber hilt fills out the bottom of the heatsink connected to an RGB strip in the middle that mimics a lightsaber blade. Each drive will come with three different faceplates, featuring different lightsaber colors and hilt designs for Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Darth Vader.

These Star Wars SSDs should feel right at home in any Star Wars-themed setup. The unique lightsaber design will stand out in a typical gaming PC, where the M.2 slots are exposed and spaced out from the primary PCIe x16 slot. This will prevent the graphics card from blocking the faceplate covers, and give everyone a good look at the unique design of each lightsaber. Again, the colors are RGB illuminated, so you can change the blade color to anything you want.

As previously stated only the 2TB and 1TB special edition variants will be produced with the EKWB heatsink and Jedi/Sith Lord faceplates. Pricing and availability are unknown.