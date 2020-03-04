Seasonic's Connect PSU Is for Cable Management Nitpickers

(Image credit: Seasonic)

We come across a lot of weird hardware, but this one makes me want to coin the term WHOTW: Weird Hardware of the Week. The product in question is Seasonic's SSR-750FA Connect PSU, and though it's weird, it's an interesting concept.

The idea behind the Seasonic Connect PSU is to tidy up the cable management behind your motherboard tray. It does this by taking the modular cable connectors that typically reside behind the power supply and instead placing them in the "Seasonic Connect" hub that gets placed as a spine behind the motherboard tray.

The Seasonic Connect only exists as a 750W unit, but that's more than ample for most PC builds today. It comes with 80-Plus Gold certification and uses a huge 12V rail.

Due to the two-device configuration, the power supply itself isn't very big, though you'll need quite a bit of space to house the Connect hub. It measures 330mm tall, 64mm wide and is a hefty 21mm thick, so be sure to triple-check that you have the space for this unit. In most cases, you won't be able to run thick cables over it anymore, but you likely won't need to either, given that all the chunky power connectors are on it.

Seasonic hasn't announced what the PSU will cost or when it will be available but said it comes with a 10-year warranty.