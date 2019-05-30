Seasonic Reveals a 1600W Power Supply

Photo Source: Tom's Hardware

Seasonic entered the high-wattage club at Computex 2019 with a fully-modular 1600W unit with 80 PLUS Titanium and Cybenetics ETA-A+ efficiency certifications. The company brought several other power supplies to the show, too, as well as a case guaranteed to appeal to "Star Wars" fans.

Seasonic didn't have a power supply offering with more than 1300W capacity before now. That will change once the TX-1600 hits the market. According to Seasonic, the unit's performance levels will be extra high and the reliability will be also increased, thanks to the quality components which include a 135mm FDB fan and a mix of electrolytic and polymer Japanese caps. The TX-1600 will also be backed by a 12-year warranty. We're anxiously waiting to have it on our test bench.

Photo Source: Tom's Hardware

Besides the 1600W beast, Seasonic also revealed the strongest up-to-date fully-passive power supply, the TX-700 with 700W max power.

Photo Source: Tom's Hardware

We also noticed a new SFX-L unit with 800W max power. If we hadn't seen the SilverStone SFX-L unit with 1000W capacity, we would be impressed. Still, we won't be able to reach any conclusions until we check the performance of both units for ourselves.

Photo Source: Tom's Hardware

And here's the modded case, dubbed Quasar, that Seasonic had in its booth to appeal for "Star Wars" fans.