Seasonic (Finally) Enters The Titanium Efficiency Club, Outs Several New PSUs

From now on, Seasonic's flagship line will be the Prime, which includes three families of products with Titanium, Platinum and Gold efficiency certifications. Seasonic was rather late to the Titanium efficiency club, but it's better to be late with a good product in hand. Without a doubt, Super Flower is pushing hard in the high-end category, and this means that Seasonic, along with the rest of the OEMs, has to carefully plan its next steps. However, we believe that competition is good for consumers because it pushes R&D teams to create better and less expensive products.
The Titanium Prime line consists of four members with 850W, 750W, 650W and 600W capacities. The smallest of them uses a passive design, meaning that it doesn't have a cooling fan, offering the lowest possible noise output. To the best of our knowledge, this the only Titanium fanless PSU available on the market. With 600W capacity, the fanless Prime unit will enable a super-silent build that also performs for gaming. The newest GPUs promise low energy consumption, meaning that you don't need a monstrous PSU to power two high-end graphics cards and a potent CPU--at stock speeds, at least.
The Platinum Prime line includes three members with 1.2 kW, 1 kW and 850W max power, and the Gold Primes feature exactly the same capacities. Finally, all Primes use a full-bridge topology along with an LLC resonant converter on the primary side.
|Power
|PRIME Titanium: 850W, 750W, 650W, 600W (Fanless) PRIME Platinum: 1200W, 1000W, 850W PRIME Gold: 1200W, 1000W, 850W
|PFC
|Active PFC
|Efficiency
|80 Plus Titanium, Platinum, Gold
|Modular
|Yes (fully)
|Intel Haswell Ready
|Yes
|Operating temperature
|0°C ~ 50°C
|Protections
|Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Over Temperature Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection
|Cooling
|135 mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (except the PRIME Titanium Fanless 600W)
|Semi-passive operation
|Yes (Selectable)
|Compliance
|ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|Warranty
|PRIME Titanium: 10 years PRIME Platinum & Gold: 7 years
As you can see, Seasonic decided to offer up to 850W Titanium units; that decision might seem strange considering that Super Flower has a 1.6 kW Titanium unit in its portfolio.
Besides the high-end Prime models, Seasonic also revealed the Focus series, which is more price-focused according to the company. The Focus line includes three sub-lines that consist of fully modular, semi-modular and non-modular members. The Focus units utilize a half-bridge topology and an LLC resonant converter, on the primary side.
|Power
|Focus Gold fully/semi/non-modular: 750W, 650W, 550W, 450W
|PFC
|Active PFC
|Efficiency
|80 Plus Gold
|Modular
|SSR-xx0FX models: Yes (fully) SSR-xx0FM models: Yes (semi) SSR-xx0FC models: No xx = 45, 55, 65, 75
|Intel Haswell Ready
|Yes
|Operating temperature
|0°C ~ 50°C
|Protections
|Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Over Temperature Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection
|Cooling
|120 mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan
|Semi-passive operation
|Yes (Selectable)
|Compliance
|ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|Warranty
|5 years
Seasonic also introduced a Platinum Focus line, consisting of two sub-families with fully modular and semi-modular members. Their technical specifications and most important features are listed below.
|Power
|Focus Platinum fully/semi: 750W, 650W, 550W, 450W
|PFC
|Active PFC
|Efficiency
|80 Plus Platinum
|Modular
|SSR-xx0PX models: Yes (fully) SSR-xx0PM models: Yes (semi) xx = 45, 55, 65, 75
|Intel Haswell Ready
|Yes
|Operating temperature
|0°C ~ 50°C
|Protections
|Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Over Temperature Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection
|Cooling
|120 mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan
|Semi-passive operation
|Yes (Selectable)
|Compliance
|ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|Warranty
|5 years
The Focus lines include 20 members with Gold and Platinum efficiency certifications and all possible cable design configurations. This is hands down Seasonic's largest family of products.
Seasonic's new Air Touch unit features Platinum efficiency, a fully modular cabling design and 850W max power along with appealing external looks. This PSU also uses a 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing fan featuring a hybrid digital RGB fan control with a five-mode smart control interface. According to its manufacturer, the fan's speed and the RGB LED lights can be easily personalized through software. Only one touch of the user's finger is enough to set the desired fan speed and the ambient lighting color, which provides an indication about the fan's operational mode (red: turbo; yellow: high; green: mid; blue: low; white: silent). Finally, the Air Touch PSU is backed-up by a seven-year warranty.
The lower-end, budget friendly, Seasonic new PSU line is called ECO Plus. These units use a double-forward topology on the primary side and are 80 PLUS Bronze certified. The capacities of the ECO Plus models range from 400W to 600W, with all units featuring two PCIe connectors.
|Power
|ECO Plus: 400W, 500W, 600W
|PFC
|Active PFC
|Efficiency
|80 Plus Bronze
|Modular
|No
|Intel Haswell Ready
|Yes
|Operating temperature
|0°C ~ 50°C
|Protections
|Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection
|Cooling
|120 mm Fan
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|140mm x 150mm x 86mm
|Compliance
|ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|Warranty
|3 years
Only if you've bought into the ridiculous idea that only (increasingly rare) tri and quad GPU setups need or want high efficiency PSUs. Or, of course, the even dumber idea of buying ridiculously overpowered PSUs. That fanless 600W unit could probably run dual GTX 1080s in SLI with a <100W CPU, although it'd be getting close to max output when GPU power spikes (Tom's' own testing showed stock clocked 1080s averaging 173W under gaming loads, but spiking to ~300W). After all, what's the point of Titanium with its improved 10% load efficiency if that 10% is way beyond the idle power of your PC? Building a modern PC exceeding 1000W at non-power virus loads is really, really difficult.
PC components are making huge strides in efficiency. It's time the PSU industry got it's foot out of its a** and keep up. Lian-li's new SFX-L PSUs seem like a good evolution - smaller PSUs with decent efficiency and low noise are a must for modern form factors. Proliferation of low output, high efficiency PSUs are a huge step in the right direction too.
For me, the star of this line-up is the 450W Focus Platinum unit. From what I've seen, it's the first platinum efficiency unit offered at that low power - perfect for a high-end mainstream setup with a single GTX 1070 or 1080 (and probably Vega too), not to mention mainstream setups with R9 480s or GTX 1060s.
Yeah, would have loved to see that too. Seems we'll have to wait a while still, unfortunately. Although Platinum is still pretty good - when the alternative used to be Gold ...
been using a x750 seasonic for 4 years, still going strong!
it is possible to make !
we have 600 watts SFX power supply of Dimensions : 120x63x100
Thats 1260 mm^3 per watt
ATX power is 150x86x140 , should give you 1433 WATTS 140 length !
do it ! be smart , use dual chambers !!!
Actually server grade psu are very small and with high wattage ...
we have Titanium 1600 watts PSU in 86x40x196 size , which means we can have upto 6000 watts in ATX of length 196 today !!! 150x86x196
But they dont bring server grade technology to desktop sadly.
You're kidding me, right? If any manufacturer managed to cram a unit capable of 1450W in 140mm it'd probably suck=. A lot of stuff goes into PSU design, you know. If you even have hardware that will require even 1000W, no way in heckle-de-bob is your computer case going to be small and restricted to 140mm units. Sorry, but I'll stick to my units with very nice low ripple.
Anyway, this is awesome! It seems the Focus units are going to take over the G Series. I'm looking forward to the Prime Series, too.