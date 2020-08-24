Sennheiser GSP 600 Gaming Headset Gets Some New Outfits

Today, EPOS and Sennheiser are coming together to release the latest in their line of wired gaming headsets- the black, white and orange GSP 601 and the black, blue and orange GSP 602.



Sennheiser should be a familiar name among audiophiles, and while EPOS is currently working to make its own lineup of gaming peripherals, it made its name selling Sennheiser’s first attempts at making the best gaming headset. These included the excellent Sennheiser GSP 670 wireless cans and the similar but wired Sennheiser GSP 600 . Now, EPOS and Sennheiser are collaborating again to launch two new versions of the GSP 600, each focusing on new aesthetics that are less common among competitors.

EPOS Sennheiser GSP 601 (Image credit: EPOS)

The EPOS Sennheiser GSP 601 features the same specs as the GSP 600, but with a new color scheme that turns the side plating and boom mic white and introduces black and orange detailing. That means it has the same closed-back design as the GSP 600, as well as the same 28 Ohms impedance and 10 Hz - 30 KHz frequency response.

The GSP 601 also has the same unidirectional boom mic as the GSP 600 with -47 dBV/PA sensitivity and 10 Hz - 18 KHz frequency response. And like the GSP 600, these white cans work with PC, Mac, gaming consoles and any device featuring a 3.5mm audio jack.



EPOS Sennheiser GSP 601 copper side plates (Image credit: EPOS)

The GSP 601 also comes with interchangeable copper side plates, if you'd prefer your headset's side plating to match the detailing on the boom mic.

EPOS Sennheiser GSP 602 (Image credit: EPOS)

The GSP 602, then, is the exact same thing, but with yet another new color scheme. Here, the side plating and boom mic are blue and black, while the ear cups are orange.



According to a press release, the goal with these two new designs is to “break the mold” of the "standard black-on-black motif."



While I can’t speak to the GSP 600, I’ve been using an open-back Sennheiser Game One for a few years now and easily find it among the most comfortable and high fidelity headsets I’ve used. Hopefully, the GSP 600-series maintains that reputation. We'll know soon when we get a pair in our lab.

The GSP 601 and GSP 602 are available now on EPOS’ website for $219.