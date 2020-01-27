Sharkoon's Light² 200 Gaming Mouse Weighs Just 62 Grams

(Image credit: Sharkoon)

Sharkoon has been building a reputation of quality products at budget-friendly price points and is trying to do so again with the Light² 200 announced recently. The name stems from the idea that Lighter than light = Light², and the mouse is indeed very light at just 2.29 ounces (62g).

Such lightness is especially interesting for those seeking the best gaming mouse, as the lighter the mouse, the easier it is to keep control over it when making fast movements. The Light² 200's casing is made from plastic but has honeycomb meshing over most of it to cut the weight even further, similar to other lightweight mice, such as the Glorious Model O Minus and Model Dand Cooler Master MM711, to name a few. You can also see the mouse's internals through the mesh.

If you don't like the meshing at the top though, Sharkoon also ships it with a closed top that adds 0.25 ounces (7g) of weight.

(Image credit: Sharkoon)

The Light² 200 measures 4.72 x 2.6 x 1.65 inches (120 x 66 x 42mm) and looks like it'd be be a good fit for both claw and palm grips.

Hiding in its guts is the renowned Pixart PMW-3389 sensor, which can handle up to 16,000 DPI tracking. In practice, very few people actually use the mouse at this tracking speed as it becomes too difficult to control, but this sensor is known for being very accurate and consistent.

RGB lighting comes in a rather unique implementation, with the scroll wheel as well as the backside of the mouse getting the light show treatment. Some of the light shines through the meshing for added effect.

Pricing for the mouse, available for pre-order, is currently at €50, so it will probably sell for the same figure in U.S. dollars if it comes to The States. For a mouse with this sensor, that's not a bad price at all.