Score a 2TB Silicon Power SSD for $75, Only 4 Cents per GB

Right now at Amazon, users can find the Silicon Power P34A60 2TB SSD (opens in new tab) for its lowest price yet. This SSD has been going for around $95 lately but today it’s discounted to just $75. This puts the final price at around four cents per GB. The drive has a rated read speed of 2,200 MBps and a write speed of 1,600 MBps. For a budget, DRAMless PCIe 3.0 SSD, this is a great value.

This offer is for the 2TB version but other capacities are available, as well, including 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1TB versions. We reviewed the Silicon Power P34A60 when it debuted, testing the 512GB capacity and noting its competitive performance and power efficiency.

(opens in new tab) Silicon Power 2TB P34A60 M.2 SSD: was $95, now $75 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This PCI 3.0 drive can reach read/write speeds as high as 2200/1600 MBps. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the drive since it first launched.

While the P34A60 is not as fast as mainstream PCIe 4 drives, this is an excellent deal for expanding storage on a budget. It should be more than suitable for average users and even gamers looking for more space to expand their libraries.

On our tests with the 512GB capacity, the drive loaded Final Fantasy only a second slower than the speedy Adata XPG SX8200 Pro.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

According to Silicon Power, the drive is supported with an endurance of 1,200 TBW . Users also receive a limited 5-year manufacturer’s warranty with the purchase. If this deal doesn't appeal to you, check out our complete list of best SSD deals and our list of the best SSDs overall.