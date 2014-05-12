Trending

SilverStone Mini-ITX Milo ML07 Can Fit Dual-Slot Cards

Don't like the looks of the SilverStone Raven RVZ01? Get the Milo ML07 instead.

The SilverStone Raven RVZ01 Mini-ITX enclosure has already been on the market for a while, but it hasn't appealed to everyone's tastes. Many of us like the enclosure's interior design but are not particularly charmed by the aggressive styling; some of us want a more subtle appearance. Now, SilverStone has released its Milo ML07 enclosure, which is pretty much the same as the Raven RVZ01 enclosure but with a very different exterior appearance.

The case still fits Mini-ITX motherboards along with dual-slot graphics cards up to 330 mm in length. There is room for a single slim slot-loading optical drive as well as a single 3.5" drive and three 2.5" drives. Cooling can be accomplished with three 120 mm fans, though depending on what you mount inside, there might or might not be room for some of these. The internal hardware can be powered with only an SFX format PSU, as ATX size PSUs won't fit. To house all this, the case measures 382 x 350 x 105 mm. It can also be oriented both horizontally and vertically, depending on nothing more than your preference.

Front I/O connectivity is handled by the standard set of HD audio jacks along with two USB 3.0 ports.

The case should be rolling out to shelves soon.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • DarkSable 12 May 2014 21:40
    Ooh, much, MUCH nicer.

    I like this thing!
  • patrick47018 12 May 2014 22:25
    Agreed, looks amazing for an HTPC
  • BranFlake5 12 May 2014 23:14
    Can't wait to use one for a Steambox in the Living room!
  • deadlockedworld 13 May 2014 00:16
    I've been waiting for this. But I was hoping it would come out as Fortress, not Milo. The plastic is tacky.

    Please oh please make an aluminum body version that looks like an FT03!
  • TechieNewbie 13 May 2014 04:07
    Really reminds me of the PS2. Which was my favorite system in both aesthetics and gaming library, so brownie points there for me.
  • Haravikk 13 May 2014 13:35
    I thought the exact same thing after looking at it; I've been looking for a good SFF case for a DIY gaming machine, and while the Lian-Li TUC100 is more compact overall, I think the layout of this one is much better. I could see it going nicely with three low-profile fans (Scythe Slip Streams or Prolimatech Ultra Sleek Vortex fans) to help maximise space. With the two fan bays right over the GPU I could even some a passive graphics card working well enough, could potentially even do it using the graphics card's own fan headers!

    But yeah, much nicer appearance. Not exactly tiny, but I could see a vertical one working really well as a LAN machine too, after adding a carrying handle.
  • rohitbaran 13 May 2014 15:44
    It seems like those steambox cases. Nice!
  • Karl Mose 13 May 2014 18:25
    I love the gpu setup in this thing, and I have been looking for something like this for a long time, but why did they have to make it this big? My case is already smaller than this but it hasnt got the same cool form-factor.
    Reply
  • DarkSable 13 May 2014 20:14
    I don't get you guys who are saying that this thing is so big...

    It's pretty much one of the most compact gaming-oriented small form factor cases we've seen in a very long time... and it's really not THAT big for a media PC, either.
  • TheinsanegamerN 18 May 2014 23:06
    in order to get any smaller, they would have had to either gone with low profile gpus, which would have severely limited gpu choice. (gt 650 or amd r7 250,vs 780ti/r9 280x/geforce 690 in the current design) or they would have had to go with a proprietary psu, perhaps external like the alienware x51. which would have again limited gpu choice to lower power models like the geforce 760 or r9 270x.
    Honestly, for a computer that can house a 450 watt PSU, full size dual slot gpu, water cooler, four hard drives, and a blu ray drive, there is NO way this thing could get much smaller.
