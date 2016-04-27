SilverStone Unveils ML09 Mini-ITX HTPC Case

SilverStone announced its compact ML09 mini-ITX HTPC case for compact system builders.

The ML09 is an upgraded version of SilverStone's ML06 case, both of which are 7 liter mini-ITX cases. Given the compact size, this case is indirectly targeted at enthusiasts. Unlike some other mini-ITX cases, the ML09 cannot hold a full sized single- or dual-slot GPU. The major difference between the ML09 and ML06, however, is that SilverStone reworked the internal design in order to fit a second expansion card slot. The case height is sufficient enough only for low-profile cards to be installed, but this extra space means that users can install more powerful low-profile dual-slot GPUs, making it more enthusiast-oriented than the older ML06.

The case is also too small to support full-sized ATX PSUs like some more enthusiast-oriented mini-ITX cases, which limits PC builds to SFX power supplies. There is space for three case fans, however--one 120 mm fan and two 80 mm fans. Oddly enough, the ML09 supports only 2.5-inch storage drives. This might be somewhat inconvenient, but 1 TB 2.5-inch HDDs are fairly inexpensive anymore, and most people will likely want to use SSDs anyway.

Silverstone hasn't set a release date yet nor a U.S. price, but in Europe its MSRP is 60.20 EUR.

