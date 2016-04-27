SilverStone Unveils ML09 Mini-ITX HTPC Case

SilverStone announced its compact ML09 mini-ITX HTPC case for compact system builders.
The ML09 is an upgraded version of SilverStone's ML06 case, both of which are 7 liter mini-ITX cases. Given the compact size, this case is indirectly targeted at enthusiasts. Unlike some other mini-ITX cases, the ML09 cannot hold a full sized single- or dual-slot GPU. The major difference between the ML09 and ML06, however, is that SilverStone reworked the internal design in order to fit a second expansion card slot. The case height is sufficient enough only for low-profile cards to be installed, but this extra space means that users can install more powerful low-profile dual-slot GPUs, making it more enthusiast-oriented than the older ML06.
The case is also too small to support full-sized ATX PSUs like some more enthusiast-oriented mini-ITX cases, which limits PC builds to SFX power supplies. There is space for three case fans, however--one 120 mm fan and two 80 mm fans. Oddly enough, the ML09 supports only 2.5-inch storage drives. This might be somewhat inconvenient, but 1 TB 2.5-inch HDDs are fairly inexpensive anymore, and most people will likely want to use SSDs anyway.
Silverstone hasn't set a release date yet nor a U.S. price, but in Europe its MSRP is 60.20 EUR.
Follow Michael Justin Allen Sexton @EmperorSunLao. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.
Also It would be nice if you could give us the case measurements in Metric or US Standard, one or the other, so I can tell if it would be suitable for my needs.
The fact that it has an SFX power supply and room for 2.5" drives is simply how it is designed. It's not a negative thing.
Not sure what exactly you're looking for here. The author listed the known specifications, and the case was just announced.
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=9SIA6ZP3S28124
Here are the known features
￭ Super small at only 7 liters
￭ Premium styling front panel with mirror finish
￭ Includes one 120mm fan and support up to two 80mm fans
The 120 mm fans runs at 1500 rpm and is quiet at 18dBA.
There is room for two 80mm fans (not supplied) on the side.
￭ Multipurpose 4-in-1 bracket
￭ Support Mini-ITX motherboard and SFX power supply
￭ Support dual slot low-profile graphics or expansion card
￭ Support four 2.5" HDD/SSD
All point info copied and pasted from manufacturer's website
http://www.silverstonetek.com/product.php?pid=653&area=en
Dimensions
350mm (W) x 99 mm (H) x 205 mm (D), 7 Liters
350mm (W) x 109 mm (H) x 205 mm (D) (includes feet)
Net weight 2.07 kg