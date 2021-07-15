Silverstone's Raven SSD Enclosure: NVMe or SATA, Your Choice

Silverstone has released an external USB C SSD enclosure, the Raven RVS03, which features support for NVMe and SATA drives and speeds at up to 10Gbps (NVMe). It can also help reuse some of your older SSDs as external storage devices or used to migrate your install to a better, faster drive.

The Raven RVS03 measures 4.1 x 0.5 x 1.38 inches (105.7 x 13.5 x 35mm) and weighs in at 52.2g. The Raven supports 2230 to 2280 M.2 drives and installation is tool free. Connecting to your machine is via the USB C cable, so make sure that your machine has that connection, or use a USB A to USB C cable.



The Raven's compatibility with both NVMe and SATA Gen 3 drives comes via a Realtek RTL9210B-CG controller, a USB to NVMe / SATA bridge which automatically detects the drive type, with no end user configuration necessary. Supported drives feature the PCIe NVMe "M" key and for SATA both "M" and "B". Owners of Raspberry Pi 4 will be interested to note that there is support for USB attached SCSI (UASP) which provides faster overall transfer speeds via USB 3.

Image 1 of 4 Silverstone's CrystalDisk Test (Image credit: Silverstone) Packaging Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Silverstone) Included Thermal Pad Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Silverstone) Rubber Buckle Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Silverstone)

Silverstone's Raven RVS03 has an advertised 10Gbps transfer speed for NVMe drives which Silverstone demonstrates via a CrystalDiskMark test with an X-570 motherboard, a Ryzen 7 3800X and an Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD. Silverstone's test results showed that the Samsung 980 Pro produced SEQ1M Q8T1 of 1041.89 Mbps read and 976.01Mbps write.

At this time the release date and price are currently unknown.