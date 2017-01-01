Trending

Silverstone Announces Budget-Oriented RL06 Steel ATX Case

By  

Silverstone announced its RL06 ATX case, which is built primarily of steel and features a plastic transparent side-window.

The RL06 will be available in two different color schemes: black with red trim or white with silver trim. The base model ships with just one 120mm fan on the rear of the case, but there is also a pro version that comes with three additional 120mm LED fans mounted on the front of the case.

The inside of the RL06 case offers plenty of space for GPUs, and it has clearance for cards up to 13.7 inches (348mm) long. There is also sufficient headroom for CPU coolers up to 158mm tall.

The space allocated for storage drives is somewhat limited, though: There are just three 3.5-inch drive bays and two 2.5-inch bays. There aren’t any external drive bays, either, which means you can’t add an optical or hot-swap drive. It also prevents you from adding a card reader or additional USB ports to the front I/O panel.

Silverstone engineered a front I/O panel with ample connectivity support, though, including two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 ports, a 3.5mm Mic-in jack, and an audio jack.

The case will be released sometime this month, and the standard version carries an MSRP of $80. There isn’t any word on the price of the pro model, though.

Silverstone RL06 ATX Case
ModelSST-RL06BR-W (Black with Red Trim)SST-RL06BR-PRO (Black with Red Trim + LED Fans)SST-RL06WS-W (White with SilverTrim)SST-RL06WS-Pro (White with Silver Trim + LED Fans)
MaterialPlastic Side-Panel, Steel BodyPlastic Side-Panel, Steel BodyPlastic Side-Panel, Steel BodyPlastic Side-Panel, Steel Body
MotherboardATX (Up to 12”x10.2”), Micro-ATXATX (Up to 12”x10.2”), Micro-ATXATX (Up to 12”x10.2”), Micro-ATXATX (Up to 12”x10.2”), Micro-ATX
Drive Bays3 x 3.5” (2.5” Compatible)2 x 2.5”3 x 3.5” (2.5” Compatible)2 x 2.5”3 x 3.5” (2.5” Compatible)2 x 2.5”3 x 3.5” (2.5” Compatible)2 x 2.5”
Cooling SystemFront: 2 x 140mm Fan Slot (Or 3 x 120mm)Rear: 1 x 120mm Fan (Included)Top: 2 x 120/140mm Fan SlotsFront: 3 x 120mm LED Fans (Included)Rear: 1 x 120mm Fan (Included)Top: 2 x 120/140mm Fan SlotsFront: 2 x 140mm Fan Slot (Or 3 x 120mm)Rear: 1 x 120mm Fan (Included)Top: 2 x 120/140mm Fan SlotsFront: 3 x 120mm LED Fans (Included)Rear: 1 x 120mm Fan (Included)Top: 2 x 120/140mm Fan Slots
Radiator SupportFront: 120/140/240mmRear: 120mmTop: 120/240mm (<30mm)Front: 120/140/240mmRear: 120mmTop: 120/240mm (<30mm)Front: 120/140/240mmRear: 120mmTop: 120/240mm (<30mm)Front: 120/140/240mmRear: 120mmTop: 120/240mm (<30mm)
Expansion Slots7777
Front I/O Panel2 x USB 2.02 x USB 3.0Audio-InMic-In2 x USB 2.02 x USB 3.0Audio-InMic-In2 x USB 2.02 x USB 3.0Audio-InMic-In2 x USB 2.02 x USB 3.0Audio-InMic-In
Expansion Card SupportUp to 13.7” (348mm)Up to 13.7” (348mm)Up to 13.7” (348mm)Up to 13.7” (348mm)
CPU Cooler Height Limit158mm158mm158mm158mm
PSU Size Limitation200mm200mm200mm200mm
Net Weight6kg6.3kg6kg6.3kg
Dimensions (LxWxH)455 x 200 x 477mm455 x 200 x 477mm455 x 200 x 477mm455 x 200 x 477mm
Volume43.4 Liters43.4 Liters43.4 Liters43.4 Liters
2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Colif 01 January 2017 06:28
    Silverstone make nice cases, the last two I have had were from them but not exactly the budget end, a TJ02 & a FT02 aren't exactly the cheap ones. The Ft02 was a 5 year old model I just couldn't resist. They have done their jobs without any complaints from me :)
    Reply
  • COLGeek 01 January 2017 15:32
    Not the typical understated Silverstone appearance. Not favorable to my style sense, but I am sure others will like the flashiness on the design. In general, they build good stuff.
    Reply