SilverStone Adds To The Sugo Series With The SG12 Case (Updated)

SilverStone is well-known for its lineup of small form factor cases, and the latest case in the Sugo series, the SG12, continues that tradition. According to the company, the SG12 is a tribute to the first case in the series, the SG01.
The case weighs a little over 11 pounds and measures 210 x 266 x 407 mm (HxWxD). It allows micro-ATX, mini-DTX and mini-ITX motherboards, and depending on the fan and drive cage configurations, it can fit GPUs up to 14.5 inches. However, there is a width restriction of 4.46 inches. For power, it can take a PS2 (ATX) power supply unit. There is also a 370 mm length restriction when the PSU and external 5.25-inch drive are installed together, so the size of the PSU depends on the size of the external drive and vice versa.
The rest of the drive cage includes three internal 3.5-inch bays (which are also compatible with 2.5-inch drives), and space for an additional nine 2.5-inch bays. The front I/O port includes two USB 3.0 slots as well as audio and mic jacks. The rear of the case also features a total of four expansion slots.
With any build, cooling is a big factor, and even more so in smaller cases. SilverStone upgraded the side fan for the SG12 from 80 mm to 120 mm. The top fan slot takes an 80 mm fan, and there is also space in the rear for another 80 mm fan to work as an optional cross-flow fan. As far as CPU cooling is concerned, the SG12 only allows up to 82 mm for the cooling fan.
Cases like the SG12 provide a full PC in a smaller, low-profile setup, and with the built-in handle bar, you can easily transport it anywhere without having issues with space. The SG12 will be available on May 27 and will cost a little over $95.
Update, 5/22/2015, 6:50am PDT: We were mistaken about the total length restrictions for the PSU and external drive combined. The text has been corrected accordingly.
Follow Rexly Peñaflorida II @Heirdeux. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.
hey silverstone , here is a tip ..
see those drive cages on the front ? put the power supply there .
and on the top make 2x140 fans so we can add a 280 radiator there or a 240 one.
and make sure it fits on the frame and not the cover ...
who wastes place for internal harddisk cages when we need better cooling ?
Not everybody has the same needs for a case layout as you. That's why we have different designs.
For some people this design is perfect.
you are wrong . Silverstone did not release an SFF that takes mATX motherboards.
mini itx motherboards are stupid with only 1 slot. and this case is perfect but it lacks cooling.
who would use mATX mobo without proper cooling ? adding 4 cards ?
I have no idea what you're babbling about. I simply said this case is perfect for some people. You respond by saying "You are Wrong" then go on about SFF, mATX, mini-ITX and follow that with saying "this case is perfect..."
Truly baffling...
You can easily put an i7 in there. A stock or even a number of aftermarket coolers will work with it just fine.
Can we simply put both inches & MM into these measurements? Ping-ponging back & forth (within the same paragraph even) makes it a pain to convert all the time. I understand there are American, European, and readers from other places - surely it would make it easier for all to understand to have both.
Then go get educated about the terms I used . besides , I was not talking with you to begin with . I just posted my opinion , and I dont care what you think so please stop bothering me.
it is perfect for some people ? I dont think so , it has serious design flaws and will never be a good seller.
and again mind your business.