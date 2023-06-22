SK Hynix 48 GB SODIMMs Hit Retail in China

48GB and 24GB DDR5 SODIMM listings have been spotted on a popular online marketplace in China. ITHome reported that the SK hynix produced laptop memory modules are now listed on Taobao. Prices for the 48GB and 24GB modules are 1,180 and 600 Chinese Yuan, or roughly $165 and $84, respectively. (Be aware that the standard VAT rate on Chinese retail goods is 13%.)

Non-binary DDR5 memory modules were announced some time back and have started to become quite widely available for desktop PCs, but laptop owners haven't had such luck. Last month we saw some in the Mushkin Memory online store, but at the time of writing that stock seems to have evaporated. Thus it is good to see a big player like SK hynix marketing 48 GB and 24 GB DDR5 SODIMMs, even if it is just in China, for now.

Laptops are usually limited to two SODIMM slots for memory upgrades or expansion, though there is an unfortunate trend towards one module being soldered. The larger 48GB SODIMM will be attractive to those who want to max-out RAM on laptops and mini-PC computers that support non-binary SODIMMs. For example, a machine that used to be able to support a maximum of 64GB with both slots populated would be able to reach the lofty heights of 96GB of DDR5 onboard. Remember to watch out for explicit support for non-binary memory modules in your device (or a multitude of tech forum user testimonials) before making a purchase - some laptops can be very fussy about memory support.

(Image credit: ITHome)

From the product sticker visible on the Chinese-sourced 48GB DDR5 SODIMMs, we can see these particular modules are rated at DDR5-5600 speeds. The ITHome source article says that the 24GB modules are similarly rated.

The Chinese pricing of the 48 and 24GB SODIMMs will probably not bear much relation to the eventual US prices, due to a multitude of variables. Meanwhile, we will continue to monitor US availability, pricing, and any BIOS updates from laptop makers arriving to add support for non-binary memory.

If you believe Dell and JEDEC, the days of SODIMMs are numbered, with the standard set to be replaced by the new CAMM Common Spec. Dell has started this particular ball rolling, but we have only seen limited enthusiasm from other players.