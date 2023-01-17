Micron Unveils 24GB and 48GB DDR5 Memory Modules

Micron has introduced its new DDR5 memory modules featuring 24GB and 48GB capacity, reports News.Mynavi.jp (via @momomo_us). The modules are compatible with both AMD EXPO and Intel XMP 3.0 profiles for quickly setting them up and are designed for desktop PCs running AMD's Ryzen 7000-series as well as Intel's 12th and 13th Generations Core processors.

Micron's new family of DDR5 memory modules feature data transfer rates of 5200 MT/s and 5600 MT/s as well as CL46 latency at 1.1V. The DDR5-5600 DIMMs come in traditional 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB versions, but the interesting capacities are the new 24GB and 48GB models. Those are probably based on 24Gb memory chips, whereas the former likely use 16Gb DRAM ICs. Meanwhile, DDR5-5200 modules are available only in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB sizes.



Typically, 24GB and 48GB capacities are considered to be optimal for new-generation server platforms as they allow systems to precisely balance memory capacity and the number of cores, which ultimately means lower costs. Meanwhile, support for AMD EXPO and Intel XMP 3.0 profiles designed primarily for enthusiasts in mind indicate that these modules are indeed aimed at desktops.

Using a couple of 24GB or two 48GB modules instead of a pair of 32GB and 64GB DIMMs allows to build PCs with 48GB or 96GB of dual-channel memory, which are cheaper than machines with 64GB or 128GB of RAM. Meanwhile, capacities like 48GB and 96GB are more optimal for modern CPUs with 16 or 24 cores — you get potentially 2GB or 3GB per core if you're doing VMs, for example.



Unfortunately, Micron has not disclosed recommended prices for its DDR5-5200 and DDR5-5600 modules. Keeping in mind that demand for PCs is projected to be low in Q1 and DDR5 SDRAM prices are set to decline by 18–23% in Q1 2023, expect the new memory modules to be relatively inexpensive despite their high capacity and increased performance.