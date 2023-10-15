Get This 1TB Solidigm P41 Plus SSD For Just $34

Right now at Newegg, you can find the Solidigm P41 Plus 1TB SSD over at Newegg for its best price to date. This SSD usually goes for around $44 but is discounted right now to $34 putting the final price at 3 cents per GB.

We reviewed the Solidigm P41 Plus 1TB SSD in late 2022 and largely regarded it as fairly decent performance-wise, lingering in the midrange for a drive in its class. It comes with a great warranty, however, from Solidigm that’s worth mentioning.

Solidigm P41 Plus 1TB SSD: now $34 at Newegg (was $44)

The Solidigm P41 Plus SSD comes in a range of capacities but this discount only applies to the 1TB edition. They all have an M.2 2280 form factor and connect using PCIe 4.0 x4 interfaces. The Solidigm P41 Plus SSD is driven by an SMI SM2269XT controller and uses 144-Layer Solidigm QLC flash memory.

This SSD is supported by a 5-year manufacturer’s warranty from Solidigm that voids should the drive reach 400 TBW. It’s also backed by Newegg’s 30-day return policy.