2TB Solidigm P41 Plus SSD Drops to $69 at Newegg

Users looking to expand their storage on a budget should take a close look at this offer from Newegg on the Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB SSD . This SSD has been going for around $79 as of late but today is discounted to just $69.

We reviewed the Solidigm P41 Plus late last year and overall regarded it as mid-level SSD. It doesn’t have the greatest performance on the market but if you’re looking for more space and don’t want to overspend, this deal is a great opportunity.

Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB SSD: now $69 at Newegg (was $79)

This offer is for the 2TB Solidigm P41 Plus SSD which uses a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface and can reach read/write speeds as high as 4125/3325 Mbps. It’s supported by a 5-year warranty from Solidigm.

Today’s discount applies to the 2TB model but is also available at 500GB and 1TB capacities. All of the drives in this line feature an M.2 2280 form factor and connect using a PCIe 4.0 interface. The 2TB edition can reach read/write speeds as high as 4125/3325 Mbps.

The Solidigm P41 Plus SSD features an SMI SM2269XT and uses 144-Layer Solidigm QLC flash memory. The purchase is supported by a limited 5-year manufacturer’s warranty from Solidigm that will void if the drive reaches 800 TBW. It’s also backed by Newegg’s 30-day return policy.