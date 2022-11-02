PlayStation VR2 Will Cost More Than PS5

Sony’s second-generation VR system, the PS VR2, will launch in February for $549.99 — more than the PlayStation 5 console required to use it — according to a PlayStation Blog post (opens in new tab). The company went on to announce 11 new VR games (opens in new tab) to be played on the system, a mix of enhanced versions of current titles and original experiences.

Arriving Feb. 22, 2023, the new PS VR2 (opens in new tab)system consists of a headset and hand controllers, and must be used with a PlayStation 5 console (opens in new tab). Its pair of OLED screens are adjustable, and present a resolution of 2000 x 2040 pixels per eye, with a 110-degree field of view and a refresh rate that climbs as high as 120 Hz.

The headset is also filled with sensors and cameras, including a three-axis gyroscope, a three-axis accelerometer, and a proximity sensor. There are IR cameras for eye-tracking, plus four other lenses for headset and controller tracking. It also vibrates, has a built-in microphone, and a stereo headphone jack. It connects to the SSD-equipped (opens in new tab) console using a USB-C cable and Bluetooth 5.1. The new headset is slimmer and lighter than the previous version, which launched in 2016 for $399.99.

The hand controllers replicate many of the features of the PS5’s DualSense gamepad (opens in new tab), offering haptic feedback, six-axis motion sensing, and the usual combination of analog sticks and face buttons.

More than 20 games are expected to be available (separately) at launch, including robo-dinosaur RPG Horizon Call of the Mountain; an enhanced VR version of Cities: Skylines; a Jurassic Park game starring Jeff Goldblum; and Tentacular, a game about being a giant squid. There's also a military FPS.

Preorders for the PS VR2 begin on Nov. 15 at direct.playstation.com, for customers in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. Really enthusiastic gamers can register for a preorder, or a pre-preorder, starting today.