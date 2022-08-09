Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered Gets Nvidia Game Ready Driver

Spider-Man Remastered has received Game Ready Nvidia driver support three days before its public launch with version the new 516.94 (opens in new tab) drivers that became available earlier this morning. Spider-Man Remastered represents the latest PC port to come from Sony and its associated PlayStation consoles. But this isn't just your typical port, as the PC version will also feature a plethora of additional PC-exclusive graphics features (opens in new tab) you will not see on the PS5.



A few of the biggest changes coming with the PC port include mouse and keyboard support, a fully unlocked frame rate, ultrawide monitor, enhanced ray traced reflections, and various forms of upscaling. Nvidia says aspect ratios of 21:9, 32:9, and 48:9 are supported.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Graphics quality has also gone up considerably for gamers who want to crank the visuals to 11. The PC port will receive improved shadow quality, higher fidelity levels, higher texture filtering, and higher-resolution shadow maps. The port also gets Nvidia's Horizon Based Ambient Occlusion Plus, or HBAO+ for short, which improves the ambient occlusion shadowing in almost every scene, making the overall lighting behavior look more realistic.



For ray tracing effects, the ray-traced opaque reflection has been improved with the RT effect added to full-quality building architectures and props in the outdoor city reflections.



The game will also support a whole bunch of anti-aliasing/upscaling techniques, including Nvidia's own DLSS upscaling technology and Nvidia's DLAA anti-aliasing technology. Support for AMD's FSR 2.0 upscaling is also here, as well as IGTI, the game's own upscaling algorithm (Insomniac Games Temporal Injection).



Spider-Man Remastered is available for pre-order right now on Steam and the Epic Game's Store. The game will officially release on August 12.

Driver Patch Notes

Game Ready Driver 516.94 (opens in new tab) supports a bunch of new G-Sync compatible displays, and comes with a plethora of bug fixes.



This driver update represents one of the biggest jumps in G-Sync compatible support we've seen so far, with 18 new displays, including a single TV. Displays come from Philips, LG, Corsair, AOC, and Asus, and with 120 Hz to 240 Hz displays featuring IPS, and OLED screen types.



Bug fixes and optimizations include the following: