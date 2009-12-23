SALE: Holiday Games Heavily Discounted on Steam

Did you spend too much money buying gifts for other people and now you don't have enough to feed your gaming habit over the holidays? Steam to the rescue!
Valve's Steam today launched its holiday sale with some insane prices – as long as you're not shopping for a recently released game.
Such deals include:
Mirror's Edge ($4.99), Grand Theft Auto IV ($7.49), Defense Grid ($2.49) and S.T.A.L.K.E.R: Shadow of Chernobyl ($1.99).
The sale runs until January 3, but some of these deals expire tomorrow, so act quickly if you're going to buy!
Err you do get a key. You dont get a physical disk but you definitly get a serial. At least the one game ive bought through steam i got a key for.
-------
Good prices, but i dont like any of those games, oh well.
A few i wanted to try but thats about it, may pick up a few some when i want something almost new ;)
Of course, I could go to a torrent site, download the install, then try to find a legit cracked exe, then search for patches, and waste all kinds of time, or I could just buy games at a fair price off Steam and be done with it. My time's worth too much to be jacking with fucking torrent sites, and piracy.
Oh well, for $5 it simply isnt worth downloading over a torrent and dealing with all the BS that goes along. If you work a job over minimum wage it isnt worth the time IMHO.
Support your game developers people!