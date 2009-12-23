Trending

SALE: Holiday Games Heavily Discounted on Steam

By Business Computing 

Some super deals on super games.

Did you spend too much money buying gifts for other people and now you don't have enough to feed your gaming habit over the holidays? Steam to the rescue!

Valve's Steam today launched its holiday sale with some insane prices – as long as you're not shopping for a recently released game.

Such deals include:

Mirror's Edge ($4.99), Grand Theft Auto IV ($7.49), Defense Grid ($2.49) and S.T.A.L.K.E.R: Shadow of Chernobyl ($1.99).

The sale runs until January 3, but some of these deals expire tomorrow, so act quickly if you're going to buy!

Check out the Steam store here.

55 Comments Comment from the forums
  • sunflier 24 December 2009 00:59
    Mirror's Edge ($4.99), Grand Theft Auto IV ($7.49), Defense Grid ($2.49) and S.T.A.L.K.E.R: Shadow of Chernobyl ($1.99).
    No favors here. I'm pretty sure I can get these "super" games from a torrent site.
    Reply
  • thearm 24 December 2009 00:59
    Forget Steam. If I don't get a key, I'm not buying the software.
    Reply
  • visa 24 December 2009 01:04
    Eh picked up a handful of games for a grand total of $30. Torrents are nice and all but I don't mind spending some money for quality games.
    Reply
  • sliem 24 December 2009 01:07
    @sunflier: agreed. I only buy games that I can play online (vs/coop).
    Reply
  • 24 December 2009 01:08
    "Forget Steam. If I don't get a key, I'm not buying the software."

    Err you do get a key. You dont get a physical disk but you definitly get a serial. At least the one game ive bought through steam i got a key for.

    -------

    Good prices, but i dont like any of those games, oh well.
    Reply
  • theramman 24 December 2009 01:14
    Yeah they really dont have alot of jusr super games..

    A few i wanted to try but thats about it, may pick up a few some when i want something almost new ;)
    Reply
  • fulle 24 December 2009 01:26
    Steam's actually a really good service. I have more than one computer, and I'm usually imaging one of them for some reason, or installing a new partition, or tinkering in some way or another... Steam allows me to just install the lightweight management program they have, and then painlessly download my games again... with updates. I've purchased a few single player games there at good prices, and it makes my life easier.

    Of course, I could go to a torrent site, download the install, then try to find a legit cracked exe, then search for patches, and waste all kinds of time, or I could just buy games at a fair price off Steam and be done with it. My time's worth too much to be jacking with fucking torrent sites, and piracy.
    Reply
  • Shadow703793 24 December 2009 01:27
    sunflierNo favors here. I'm pretty sure I can get these "super" games from a torrent site.It's people like you that make PC game devs blame everything on piracy and not make PC games.
    Reply
  • fulle 24 December 2009 01:28
    Not to mention pirating games you're not just testing out, and play through, and enjoy is pretty freaking unethical.
    Reply
  • rbarone69 24 December 2009 01:29
    Steam provides a decent service. I love when I reformat my installs are as simple as logging in and installing. Now... the bad part is if you ever want to "give" that game to anyone you cant transfer the damn thing. I mean WTF.

    Oh well, for $5 it simply isnt worth downloading over a torrent and dealing with all the BS that goes along. If you work a job over minimum wage it isnt worth the time IMHO.

    Support your game developers people!
    Reply