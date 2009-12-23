SALE: Holiday Games Heavily Discounted on Steam

Did you spend too much money buying gifts for other people and now you don't have enough to feed your gaming habit over the holidays? Steam to the rescue!

Valve's Steam today launched its holiday sale with some insane prices – as long as you're not shopping for a recently released game.

Such deals include:

Mirror's Edge ($4.99), Grand Theft Auto IV ($7.49), Defense Grid ($2.49) and S.T.A.L.K.E.R: Shadow of Chernobyl ($1.99).

The sale runs until January 3, but some of these deals expire tomorrow, so act quickly if you're going to buy!

Check out the Steam store here.