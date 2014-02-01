Trending

Source 2 Engine Leaked Screenshots Show a Highly Detailed Left 4 Dead 2

A leaked PowerPoint presentation shows the Source 2 engine in action.

ValveTime reports that Neogaf user CBOAT recently posted a thread revealing a confidential PowerPoint presentation by Valve. The images within are supposedly derived from an updated Left 4 Dead 2 prototype running on the Source 2 engine. The site notes that CBOAT is well known for leaking confidential information, so it's possible the screens are genuine.

The presentation actually features a total of 20 screens/slides, but 13 of these are obscured from view. The visible slides show the Plantation Level from the Left 4 Dead 2 game, and highlight the increase in detail, the large amounts of destruction, the enhanced foliage and so on. If you loved the original Source engine, this new version should melt your brain.

Want a sample? Hit this link and that link for a comparison between the two engines. Wow… what an incredibly huge difference between the two! Also keep in mind that this presentation may have taken place back in 2011, if at all.

Slide 20 is partially viewable, providing some insight into the toolset that will accompany Source 2. Features of the "Redesigned Tools & Workflow" include a "powerful GUI front end for content authoring," "browser for quickly finding, managing, editing assets,"  and "simple, automatic compiling of content."

The Tech Report points out something rather curious -- the timing of this "leak." When Valve revealed SteamOS back in September, the company said that AAA titles would work natively on the platform in 2014. Valve said that more details would come in the next several weeks, but that didn't happen. Perhaps this "leak" is the beginning of a big Valve reveal coming soon.

  • Lamontiego 01 February 2014 00:13
    Just, WOW!
  • Shankovich 01 February 2014 00:22
    Wow. I have to say that the textures measure up to most of the other new engines, but that lighting is phenomenal!
  • Morbus 01 February 2014 00:24
    This, my friends, is PC gaming.We laugh mercilessly in the pitiful face of console kiddies... With our wallets full and our hearts beaming proud, we shall march on boasting about the graphics of mainstream FPS while we secretly play the socks off the spectacular indie RPG market :D
  • John Bauer 01 February 2014 00:24
    I want
  • bison88 01 February 2014 00:41
    L4D2
    Source 2.0
    4+2 = 6
    6 / 2.0 = 3
    Half-Life 3 confirmed. Source: Valve
  • lancelot123 01 February 2014 00:51
    My body is ready.
  • rrbronstein 01 February 2014 01:01
    BEST. COMMENT.
  • Morbus 01 February 2014 01:03
    BEST. COMMENT.
    Not original in the slightest, and not that well executed...

    Source 2
    Source has 6 letters
    6/2 = 3
    half life 3 confirmed.

    There.
  • xroe 01 February 2014 01:31
    Very lit
    Much texture
    Many polygons
    Such resolution

    WOW!!!
  • DarkSable 01 February 2014 01:56
    I WANT THIS.And I want them to go back and update at least HL2 and L4D2 with this, since they're obviously capable of it. :D
