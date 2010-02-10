Trending

Steam Gamers Upgrading to 64-bit Win 7 Quickly

By Components 

Intel and Nvidia hardware still leading the pack on Steam.

Each month, Steam collects data about what kinds of computer hardware its users are running. Besides just being interesting to us, the incredibly helpful to game developers in providing a picture of what its target audience is using as well as their upgrade habits.

While memory typically grows along with better and faster CPUs and GPUs, the numbers for January 2010 presented a notable milestone for Microsoft. Although Windows XP is still the predominant choice of operating system for Steam gamers, Windows 7 uptake amongst the group was so fast that the 64-bit of the new OS is now the second most popular on the system.

Windows XP is used by 42.15 percent of those on Steam, with Windows 7 64-bit at 19.2 percent, shooting past both versions of Windows Vista (32-bit at 19.09 percent and 64-bit at 8.82 percent). The 32-bit version of Windows 7 held 9.03 percent.

As usual, Nvidia and Intel held the majority of hardware parts at 65 percent and 69 percent, respectively.

Check out the latest numbers here.

  • LATTEH 11 February 2010 03:10
    Well this is good news.... i guess but you gotta love steam :D
  • shadow187 11 February 2010 03:11
    And I am just one of those people, awesome, :D.

  • jimmysmitty 11 February 2010 03:16
    STeam works great with 7 to. I have it in my Start menu and can access anything of it including recently played games without ever opening Steam.
  • captaincharisma 11 February 2010 03:17
    well DUH! anyone who plays any game that is on steam would have at least 4GB of ram. so they would upgrade to a 64 bit OS legally or not.
  • Sabiancym 11 February 2010 03:19
    512mb of RAM is the most popular? Is everyone just playing CS 1.6?
  • JohnnyLucky 11 February 2010 03:28
    Interesting statistics. Would have thought ATI would have had a larger share.
  • Yuka 11 February 2010 03:29
    Sabiancym512mb of RAM is the most popular? Is everyone just playing CS 1.6?
    That's VRAM, bro... Video RAM.

    Nice data, Steam. Keep up the good work!

    Cheers!
  • Shadow703793 11 February 2010 03:31
    Sabiancym512mb of RAM is the most popular? Is everyone just playing CS 1.6?That's GPU VRAM not System RAM.
    See: http://store.steampowered.com/hwsurvey/

    The System RAM is 2GB. 512MB VRAM is fine for 1680*1050 or lower.
  • Tomtompiper 11 February 2010 03:48
    Windows Vista = Epic Fail,

    A lot of people will bypass this steaming turd of an OS , our MIS department installs XP on Vista machines before it lets them out in the wild.
  • theubersmurf 11 February 2010 03:53
    Surprising? No, will the adoption of dx11 outpace the adoption of dx10 is more the question. I find the whole thing humorous honestly.
