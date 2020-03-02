Super Flower Entering North America PC Power Supply Market

Super Flower is one of the best PSU OEMs nowadays, and thanks to its designs, EVGA managed to become highly popular in the PSU market, especially in the US. Nonetheless, nothing good lasts forever, so for reasons unknown to us, EVGA decided to break its close cooperation with Super Flower, and this gave the option to the latter to start selling in the US market. So far, it seems that there was an agreement between EVGA and Super Flower prohibiting the presence of the OEM's brand in the US.

For those of you not being familiar with Super Flower and its products since it hasn't had a presence in the US market so far, all members of the EVGA G2, G3, P2, and T2 lines were manufactured by Super Flower and were among the best PSUs in their respective categories.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

According to Super Flower's PR manager, the Leadex Titanium, Leadex III, and Leadex Platinum SE lines will be available in March, followed by Leadex III ARGB and ARGB Pro in April. Unfortunately, we don't have any pricing information to share.

Besides the news on the US market entry, Super Flower also informed us that it will exhibit and display four new series with a total of 16 models during Computex. Those new models will be available within 2020.

You can find detailed information, including efficiency and noise output data, on all popular Super Flower models, in the Cybenetics database.